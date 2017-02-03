Ski shops say be prepared for avalanches out in the back country

Back country skiers and outdoor enthusiasts should be cautious this week due to avalanche possibilities.

This last snowfall buried a layer of surface-hoar which is a weak layer of snow, this caused the advisory. Cooke City is listed as considerable danger while Bridger Range, Madison range and Gallatin Range and Lionhead Area near West Yellowstone are listed moderate.

With another big storm hitting this weekend, Ski shops want people to be cautious when out in the back country and say if you're not prepared it could be dangerous.

"It's one of those things that without the proper gear, the proper training, and no report you're really just throwing a dart at a dart board blindfolded and turned around,” said Justine Hardine, back country skier and manager at The Round House Sports Center. “You really don't know what's coming your way."

Justin Hardine has been back country skiing for 12 years and he says there are three steps to do before going out.

"There are three crucial parts to being in the back country, said Hardine. “ First one is you want the gear, second you want the training and once you have the training you need to know the report. We say it’s know before ago."

He says the difficult thing is knowing when to say no.

"You spend maybe three hours getting to where you want to go,” said Hardine. “You've dug your pit, you've seen all the layers and you see it's just not safe to ski. It's a difficult thing to say no it's not safe to go we're going home."

Stuart Lang, who has been skiing for 25 years, says those who aren't prepared get into trouble.

"There are a lot of people who travel in the back country and they're not prepared and I think that's where we see a lot of accidents happen," Stuart Lang, PHD Ski General Manager.

Lang says this new snow puts skiers at more risk.

"The snow around the new snow definitely affects avalanche conditions, the more snow that gets added to the snow pack it's considered a load, the more snow you get the more the loaders and those with layers it is just adding weight to the snow pack which can make it more subject to slide," said Lang.

Hardine says the main types of gear needed before heading out include a transceiver, a probe, a shovel, and a radio.

Both skiers say the important thing is knowing how to use the gear.

"Practice with it before heading to the back country is advisable in case you do get caught in an avalanche you can use that equipment without having to think," said Lang.

Hardine says the best way to keep yourself safe in the back country is to follow the Gallatin National Forest Avalanche Center for their reports on where and where not to go.

"You want to be looking at that report every single day and see what the changes are by doing that it gives you a bigger better picture if it's safe or not,” said Hardine.