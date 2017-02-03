FWP releases map indicating the streams that have tested positiv - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

FWP releases map indicating the streams that have tested positive for the PKX parasite

Posted: Updated:
BOZEMAN -

This winter cold snap may be just the thing needed to kill the parasite PKX as it infests new waterways in Montana.

Last year, PKX killed thousands of fish in the Yellowstone River. Since, it's migrated to more bodies of water around Montana, most recently the Big Hole River, as reported by Montana Fish Wildlife and Parks.

Andrea Jones, Spokesperson for FWP hopes that winter will help eliminate the parasite.

Jones says, "What we're hoping for with this good snow that we are getting is for a good run off that will keep flows going smoothly and keep the temperatures cool for longer period this year so maybe we can stave off any fish kill."

Rivers that tested positive include, Jefferson, Madison, East Gallatin, Gallatin, Yellowstone, Shields, Boulder, Stillwater and Big Horn.

See image above for a Map Detailing the rivers that have tested positive for the parasite. 

