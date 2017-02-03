Lawmaker seeks to dismantle political practices office
Posted:
Updated:
By Associated Press
By MATT VOLZ Associated Press
HELENA, Mont. (AP) - A Montana lawmaker is proposing to dismantle the independent office that oversees the state's ethics, lobbying and campaign laws and turn those duties over to elected officials.
Republican Rep. Derek Skees said Friday the Office of the Commissioner of Political Practices has "totalitarian powers" that allows the commissioner to be prosecutor, judge and jury over allegations of campaign violations. He wants to transfer campaign reporting oversight to the secretary of state's office and enforcement of campaign and ethics laws to the attorney general.
Both the secretary of state and attorney general are elected officials who are subject to the laws they would oversee.
Commissioner of Political Practices Jonathan Motl says his office does not consider political party when considering campaign or ethics complaints.
The House Judiciary Committee did not take immediate action on the bill.
(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Tuesday, May 2 2017 6:56 PM EDT2017-05-02 22:56:53 GMT
With a broken elevator, senior citizens at Big Sky Manor are struggling to live a day to day life. Janet Smith who has lived at Big Sky Manor for six years is left with only one leg when last November a serious infection took her other leg. Since both elevators were broken this past weekend, Mrs. Smith had to sleep upright in her wheel chair in the common room, not in her apartment. She tells us, "The couches are too low for me to get on and get up, so I just sat over the...
With a broken elevator, senior citizens at Big Sky Manor are struggling to live a day to day life. Janet Smith who has lived at Big Sky Manor for six years is left with only one leg when last November a serious infection took her other leg. Since both elevators were broken this past weekend, Mrs. Smith had to sleep upright in her wheel chair in the common room, not in her apartment. She tells us, "The couches are too low for me to get on and get up, so I just sat over the...