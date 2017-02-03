Could a county wide ordinance for pawn shops help decrease burgl - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Could a county wide ordinance for pawn shops help decrease burglaries in the Flathead?

With the rise in burglaries in the Flathead a mandatory ordinance issued to all pawn shops in Kalispell will hopefully decrease robberies in the area.

This city ordinance requires pawn shop owners to register every item that comes through their door, with the hopes of monitoring any stolen property.

We spoke with Brandon Owens who is a pawn broker at First National Pawn and he tells us their shop has kept a registry for the past five years and he’s already seen a positive impact using this system, “We've already seen great affects with it, it's helped owners get their merchandise back and it's helped reprimand some of the thieves in town.”

Sheriff Chuck Curry tells ABCFOX that at the center of these burglaries is the desperate need for money in order to keep up an expensive drug habit.

Curry hopes to make this ordinance county wide and he tells us that the rise in theft is also linked the drug use, “We have found that our uptake in property crimes, thefts and burglaries are almost always tied to drug use, it's the unfortunate truth,” says Curry.   “Most of our drug users aren't holding down six figure a year jobs, so they're out victimizing our citizens and stealing to support their habits."

The countywide ordinance will be very similar to the ordinance that's already in place in the city and Sheriff Curry says he will be taking the ordinance to be vetted by attorneys within the next few weeks.

Once the ordinance has been reviewed by county attorneys it will go before the commissioners who will then decide if the ordinance should be pushed out countywide. 

