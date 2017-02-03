Montana Legislature rejects changes to session spending bill - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Montana Legislature rejects changes to session spending bill

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press

By MATT VOLZ
Associated Press
    
HELENA, Mont. (AP) - The Montana Legislature won't make any changes to a bill that Gov. Steve Bullock said disproportionately increases spending for the legislative session compared to cuts being considered across the rest of state government.
    
The House and Senate voted Friday to reject the Democratic governor's amendatory veto that recommends trimming an additional $1.3 million from the so-called "feed bill," which pays for legislative session operations.
    
The bill now goes back to the governor, who can sign it into law, veto it or let it become law without his signature. Bullock spokeswoman Ronja Abel says he is considering his options.
    
On Thursday, Bullock criticized lawmakers for increasing funding for their own operations by nearly 15 percent while planning deep spending cuts elsewhere to fix the state's budget shortfall.
    
Republican lawmakers dismissed Bullock's actions as political theater.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

  • StatewideMore>>

  • First Bigfork Independent Film Festival draws local film makers

    First Bigfork Independent Film Festival draws local film makers

    Saturday, May 6 2017 5:47 PM EDT2017-05-06 21:47:47 GMT

    But this festival is special.  Every film maker is from the Flathead Valley and every film is shot in Montana.

    But this festival is special.  Every film maker is from the Flathead Valley and every film is shot in Montana.

  • Flathead shelter makes a plea to the community

    Flathead shelter makes a plea to the community

    Thursday, May 4 2017 5:58 PM EDT2017-05-04 21:58:44 GMT

    A local homeless shelter in Kalispell is in desperate need of extra space for women and their children.

    A local homeless shelter in Kalispell is in desperate need of extra space for women and their children.

  • A high speed chase leaves one in custody

    A high speed chase leaves one in custody

    Thursday, May 4 2017 5:26 PM EDT2017-05-04 21:26:44 GMT

    An 18 year old Kalispell woman, Montana Kelly, is in custody after an early morning high speed vehicle pursuit in the Whitefish area.

    An 18 year old Kalispell woman, Montana Kelly, is in custody after an early morning high speed vehicle pursuit in the Whitefish area.

    •   

  • Most Popular

Powered by Frankly

News

  • Missoula/Kalispell News
  • Butte/Bozeman News
  • Montana Headlines
  • National Headlines
  • World Headlines
  • Weird News

    • Weather

  • Missoula/Kalispell Weather
  • Butte/Bozeman Weather

    • Sports

  • Local
  • Gametime Blog
  • High School Sports
  • Grizzlies
  • Bobcats

    • Community

  • Event Calendar
  • Photo Galleries
  • FCC

    • Features

  • More Features
    • Powered by WorldNow
    All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Cowles Montana Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.