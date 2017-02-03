Helena gets sweep of Big Sky, Hellgate picks up conference win - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Helena gets sweep of Big Sky, Hellgate picks up conference win

The Big Sky Eagles and the Helena Bengals had a home and home series tonight, with the Bengals getting the home and away sweep. The boys beat Big Sky 59-53 in Missoula, while the Lady Bengals beat the Eagles 64-30.

The Hellgate Knights and Capital Bruins split games tonight. The Knight boys team beat Capital 58-38, and the Capital Lady Bruins beat the girl Knights 64-25.

Flathead and Glacier had a doubleheader at Glacier tonight, and the Wolfpack get the sweep over the Braves and Bravettes.

In class B action, the Manhattan Tigers pulled off a huge upset, beating the Whitehall Trojans 65-60.

Ben Wineman runs down on all the scores and highlights.

