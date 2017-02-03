Mattress Firm Student Athlete of the Week: Bozeman's Elaine Chan - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Mattress Firm Student Athlete of the Week: Bozeman's Elaine Chandler

Posted: Updated:
BOZEMAN -

Elaine Chandler is a standout for the Bozeman Hawks, both on the basketball court and the soccer pitch.

"She's a great kid, she's got a great personality, obviously, in the classroom and on the court," said Bozeman girl's basketball coach Erika Gustavsen. "She makes all of us laugh on a regular basis."

The senior said she's made grades a priority and spends time giving back to the community, and the world, through her work with the Rotary Club at Bozeman High School.

"You know, Elaine does a great job in the classroom, she's got a 4.0 GPA, she really pushes herself and takes a lot of AP classes," said Gustavsen. "She's president of the Rotary Club, they do a lot of volunteering within the community."

"So, yeah, basically we've just been doing a lot of fund raising for charity, both locally and even internationally, and from time to time we volunteer at senior centers too," said Chandler.

Chandler has also helped coach the Bozeman basketball stars of tomorrow, through Gustavsen's Lady Hawk Hoops Camps, which Chandler calls an extremely rewarding experience.

"It's definitely cool to be able to do that, and just know that what you're doing does have an impact on them, and they definitely look up to you," Chandler said.

Chandler hasn't decided where she will be attending college yet, but she is working hard to earn scholarships to help pay for her education. Wherever she goes, her coach believes Chandler will see nothing but success in her future.

"She's got a really bright future, you know, whichever type of direction she decides to go, you know, majoring in college and stuff," said Gustavsen. "I know she's going to be very, very successful."

  • StatewideMore>>

  • First Bigfork Independent Film Festival draws local film makers

    First Bigfork Independent Film Festival draws local film makers

    Saturday, May 6 2017 5:47 PM EDT2017-05-06 21:47:47 GMT

    But this festival is special.  Every film maker is from the Flathead Valley and every film is shot in Montana.

    But this festival is special.  Every film maker is from the Flathead Valley and every film is shot in Montana.

  • Flathead shelter makes a plea to the community

    Flathead shelter makes a plea to the community

    Thursday, May 4 2017 5:58 PM EDT2017-05-04 21:58:44 GMT

    A local homeless shelter in Kalispell is in desperate need of extra space for women and their children.

    A local homeless shelter in Kalispell is in desperate need of extra space for women and their children.

  • A high speed chase leaves one in custody

    A high speed chase leaves one in custody

    Thursday, May 4 2017 5:26 PM EDT2017-05-04 21:26:44 GMT

    An 18 year old Kalispell woman, Montana Kelly, is in custody after an early morning high speed vehicle pursuit in the Whitefish area.

    An 18 year old Kalispell woman, Montana Kelly, is in custody after an early morning high speed vehicle pursuit in the Whitefish area.

    •   

  • Most Popular

Powered by Frankly

News

  • Missoula/Kalispell News
  • Butte/Bozeman News
  • Montana Headlines
  • National Headlines
  • World Headlines
  • Weird News

    • Weather

  • Missoula/Kalispell Weather
  • Butte/Bozeman Weather

    • Sports

  • Local
  • Gametime Blog
  • High School Sports
  • Grizzlies
  • Bobcats

    • Community

  • Event Calendar
  • Photo Galleries
  • FCC

    • Features

  • More Features
    • Powered by WorldNow
    All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Cowles Montana Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.