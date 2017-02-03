Mattress Firm Student Athlete of the Week: Bozeman's Elaine Chandler

Elaine Chandler is a standout for the Bozeman Hawks, both on the basketball court and the soccer pitch.

"She's a great kid, she's got a great personality, obviously, in the classroom and on the court," said Bozeman girl's basketball coach Erika Gustavsen. "She makes all of us laugh on a regular basis."

The senior said she's made grades a priority and spends time giving back to the community, and the world, through her work with the Rotary Club at Bozeman High School.

"You know, Elaine does a great job in the classroom, she's got a 4.0 GPA, she really pushes herself and takes a lot of AP classes," said Gustavsen. "She's president of the Rotary Club, they do a lot of volunteering within the community."

"So, yeah, basically we've just been doing a lot of fund raising for charity, both locally and even internationally, and from time to time we volunteer at senior centers too," said Chandler.

Chandler has also helped coach the Bozeman basketball stars of tomorrow, through Gustavsen's Lady Hawk Hoops Camps, which Chandler calls an extremely rewarding experience.

"It's definitely cool to be able to do that, and just know that what you're doing does have an impact on them, and they definitely look up to you," Chandler said.

Chandler hasn't decided where she will be attending college yet, but she is working hard to earn scholarships to help pay for her education. Wherever she goes, her coach believes Chandler will see nothing but success in her future.

"She's got a really bright future, you know, whichever type of direction she decides to go, you know, majoring in college and stuff," said Gustavsen. "I know she's going to be very, very successful."