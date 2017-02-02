Praise, criticism over Boy Scouts' welcoming of transgender scouts

Plenty of praise and plenty of criticism, following the Boy Scouts of America's announcement that it will allow transgender boys to join the scouts.

The bombshell was initially dropped on Monday, but parents across Montana and around the country are still learning about the new policy change.

In the past, scouts have been accepted based on the identity listed on their birth certificate to determine their eligibility, but with the change, BSA will simply follow what is listed on applications made to their organization.

Here is the full statement:

"As one of America's largest youth-serving organizations, the Boy Scouts of America continues to work to bring the benefits of our programs to as many children, families and communities as possible.

While we offer a number of programs that serve all youth, Cub Scouting and Boy Scouting are specifically designed to meet the needs of boys. For more than 100 years, the Boy Scouts of America, along with schools, youth sports and other youth organizations, have ultimately deferred to the information on an individual's birth certificate to determine eligibility for our single-gender programs. However, that approach is no longer sufficient as communities and state laws are interpreting gender identity differently, and these laws vary widely from state to state.

Starting today, we will accept and register youth in the Cub and Boy Scout programs based on the gender identity indicated on the application. Our organization's local councils will help find units that can provide for the best interest of the child.

The BSA is committed to identifying program options that will help us truly serve the whole family, and this is an area that we will continue to thoughtfully evaluate to bring the benefits of Scouting to the greatest number of youth possible - all while remaining true to our core values, outlined in the Scout Oath and Law.

For many years, the accepted "practice" in our society for determining gender was a birth certificate. BSA, along with schools, youth sports and other youth-serving organizations, used them when classifying people by gender for all purposes, including eligibility for BSA's single-gender programs. Recent changes in state laws are now interpreting gender identity differently than in the past. Some states allow individuals to apply for and change the gender shown on their birth certificates. Laws vary widely from state to state.

The Montana Council, serving more than 12,000 youth and adult leaders, will accept registration in our Scouting programs based on the gender identified by the family as noted on the individual's application form.

Religious organizations who sponsor Scouting will continue to have the right to make decisions based on religious beliefs, and we will work with families to find local Scouting units that are the best fit for their children.

The Montana Council is committed to offering program options that help us serve families with top quality Scouting. Further, we will do our best to facilitate Scouting programs that provide for the welfare and best interest of each child we serve."

For parents, reactions are a mixed bag.

"I'm indifferent," started Joel Lipscombe, a Missoula Cub Scout parent. "I mean it don't matter to me. I'm more conservative myself, I'd rather not have it, but it is what it is, and this is the world we live in now."

"Identity building is a significant part of growing up, and if theres one less barrier to identifying who you are and being comfortable in groups with who you are, I think it's a great thing," said another Missoula parent, Erika Kirst.

But when asked if they felt the message of Boy Scouts of America had changed at all with this new announcement, Lipscombe and Kirst found common ground about keeping their sons involved in Cub Scouts.

"The scouts are all encouraged to explore their world, usually the natural world, but a lot of their activities involve getting out in their community and learning about different types of people," said Kirst.

"It's going to be the same thing," Lipscombe said. "The message is there correctly, and its about getting them out and doing and learning and being a positive force in society."

------------------------------------------------------------

Meanwhile other organizations and groups around the country continue voicing their opinions of the controversial new decision.

Trail Life USA, a Christian-based organization touted as an alternative to BSA, issued the following response:

"As I am sure you have heard, the Boy Scouts of America (BSA) has taken another step in radically changing its membership standards.

I want to accomplish two things with this letter. The first is to address concerns you might have about similar challenges that may come to Trail Life USA.

Many of you have expressed, privately and publicly, that Trail Life USA may also be subject to changing its membership standards. I want to assure you that our bylaws and standards, having been forged in the fires of this cultural battle, are secure against such changes. Beyond that, we were birthed with the conviction that the principles resident in our Statements of Faith and Values are beyond debate, confirming the very reason for the strength of our grassroots growth.

It should be noted that the BSA decision was not driven by legal pressure. It was a voluntary departure from timeless values they once embraced. Three years old and twenty-six thousand strong in 48 states, we will not neglect the principles and truths that brought us here and promise our good future. To abandon this conviction is unthinkable.

The second thing I want to comment on is our posture in this contrary environment.

I recognize that many of you would prefer that we not address this issue at all. I understand that. In fact, if you look at our public communications over the past two years you will see very little reference to BSA and the events that launched our cause, except in response to media questions. My personal belief is that Trail Life USA has been in God's heart for a long time; the decisions made by BSA just moved us to action while that inciting influence faded.

While it may seem inappropriate to address these polarizing issues, speaking the truth in love - even in the shadow of certain criticism - is among the highest expressions of compassion.

We don't want boys psychologically, spiritually, and possibly physically scarred by the confusing message being presented by the BSA.

We don't want boys or girls subjected to compromising situations on outings in an environment where reasonable precautions are no longer enforceable.

We don't want churches drawn into dangerous legal territory and forced to embrace what they believe is sin because they have a formal alliance with an organization that has no such beliefs.

How cold and uncaring it would be for us to say nothing.

We will have the opportunity and, as led, the responsibility to speak in defense of a generation being led astray. While we will be kind in our words, we will not be weak.

Trailmen are the best men I know. And, in difficult times, it is always the best men who rise up to protect a generation.

Let's pray for discernment, season our words, and above all, remain committed to "...guide generations of courageous young men to honor God, lead with integrity, serve others, and experience outdoor adventure."

In Him for generations,

Mark Hancock, CEO

Trail Life USA

------------------------------------------------------------

Additional comment came from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, issued on January 31st:

"The Church is studying the announcement made yesterday by Boy Scouts of America. Boy Scouts has assured its

religious chartering organizations that, as in the past, they will be able to organize their troops in a way fully consistent

with their religious beliefs. In recent years the Church has made several changes to its programs for youth and

continues to look for ways to better serve its families and young people worldwide."