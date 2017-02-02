Help others this winter by shoveling snow

Butte-Silver Bow County's Snow Removal Program helps those who aren't able to shovel their sidewalks and they do it for free.

Director of Public Works, David Schultz, said shoveling sidewalks for those who can't is a very rewarding thing to do.

"You get out in the sun and in the cold and you do some work. And then you feel like you did something nice,” said Schultz.

Schultz said the program assists the elderly, people with disabilities and residents who are under the poverty level. He explained volunteers will be assigned to homes and shovel areas that are needed to be shoveled.

Schultz added these residents are happy and feel better about a shoveled sidewalk.

"…Their not happy either that their sidewalk isn't shoveled. They are worried about other people who have to traverse in front of their properties. So they’re really happy to see the shoveling get done,” said Schultz.

However, to qualify for snow removal assistance, you must be at least 65 years old, have a certified medical need, a disability or fall under the poverty line.

If you are interested in volunteering, you can go to http://www.co.silverbow.mt.us/805/Snow-Removal-Assistance-Program