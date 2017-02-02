Montana tow truck drivers are receiving dozens of calls

As heavy snow falls over western Montana many people will wait out the storm indoors.

However, one group of people head straight into the eye of the storm to help those stuck in the snow.

Snowstorms bring the busy season for tow truck drivers all across Montana

"We average 80 to 90 calls a day, so we do a fair amount of work,” said TJ Johnson. “It takes us until 8 and 10 o'clock at night to catch up before the drivers can go home back to their families take a load off."

TJ Johnson, Best Rate Towing General Manager, has been working with tow trucks his whole life.

“I've seen wrecks I can't even describe and to know it could have all been avoided such a frustrating thing to me that somebody is just being careless and in a hurry," said Johnson.

He says this winter has been tough on drivers.

"We have 14 trucks in our fleet now and adequate staffing and the call volume that we're seeing in Bozeman it's breaking record years," says Johnson.

ABC FOX Montana took a ride along with Johnson driving past many cars in ditches.

"At the end of the day the job doesn't pay that great, but what's fascinating to me is the sense of pride and the drive to help people," said Johnson.

Starting early this morning Johnson has kept busy.

"I was dispatched out by I -90 and there was one vehicle in the ditch and patrol officer pulled up behind them protect them and then there's three incidents secondary accidents with people coming into an accident scene driving too fast during row conditions not looking for another and not paying attention. It's a snowball effect and it's dangerous out there,” said Johnson.

In fact, Johnson has had close calls himself.

"I've been struck out on the side of the road twice in the past four years,” said Johnson. “In the towing industry it's extremely frustrating to hear so and so got injured or so and so got struck and passed away and it's just all avoidable."

Tow companies have kept so busy they prioritize which cars to help first.

"Cars that are out on public right away or in an accident those are the cars that take priority secondary calls are then rated 1-9 priority,” said Johnson.

His tips to drivers are "If you're running late it isn’t worth causing a wreck,” said Johnson. “Something to keep in mind it's not only your safety at risk, my family's safety is at risk and your safety is at risk."

Tow truck drivers say the best thing you can do is to watch out for those who are helping others on the road and follow the laws.

The Montana Move Over Law was set in 2005 to protect emergency responders including law enforcement, emergency vehicles, first responders and tow trucks.

The law states drivers must slow down and change lanes whenever it’s possible to give emergency responders room to work.