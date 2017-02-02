Due to snowstorm avalanche advisory is in effect

Avalanches are always a concern in Montana during these long winter months and with the recent storm that hit the Gallatin Area on Tuesday, danger levels have peaked.

This last snowfall buried a layer of surface-hoar which is a weak layer of snow, this caused the advisory. Cooke City is listed as considerable danger while Bridger Range, Madison range and Gallatin Range and Lionhead Area near West Yellowstone are listed moderate.

Whitefish, Swan and Flathead ranges are also listed as moderate danger.

With another big storm hitting this weekend, Eric Knoff, avalanche specialist wants people to be cautious when out in the back country.

Knoff says," We get heavy snow like we did Monday night and Tuesday, we will see a bump in the avalanche danger we got about a foot of snow at Bridger Bowl and Big Sky and we've gotten reports of avalanches at the ski resorts and I'm guessing we could trigger avalanches in the back country so anytime we get a big storm like that it's always worthwhile to be conservative."

According to the Gallatin National Forest Avalanche Center only seven avalanche fatalities have occurred Nationwide. That's including one in the Gallatin area.