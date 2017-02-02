21 New U.S. citizens sworn in Thursday

21 new U.S. citizens were sworn in Thursday, taking the oath of allegiance at the Missoula federal courthouse.

Through the naturalization ceremony, foreign born citizens gain nearly all the same benefits rights and responsibilities that the constitution gives to native born U.S. citizens, including the right to vote.

According to the United States citizenship and immigration services---approximately 80 people are naturalized in Missoula each year.

Canadian-born, Benji Poffenroth, says he’s grateful for this opportunity.

"Really the power does rest with the people. That makes you proud to be a part of a country like this because there are very few places that give that much power to the people," said Poffenroth.

The candidates Thursday are originally from Belarus, Canada, Colombia, Finland, Germany, India, Indonesia, Mexico, Norway, the Philippines, Russia, South Korea, Thailand, and Ukraine.

With the Avdiivka, Ukraine battle happening, one Ukrainian couple is more than happy to finally become U.S. citizens.

"I just feel real happy and more free because I am a citizen. I lived with a green card and sometimes that scared me because my two kids were born here and we just wanted to be a family," said Lyudmila Zvyagelskiy.

She says America has done a lot for her and her family, and under the Trump administration, she feared they would get separated.

She also said one of her brothers got denied a visa, and she hopes he can one day join them in the U.S.

Other people we reached out to didn't want to comment because they felt this was too private and sensitive of a topic with recent national events occurring.