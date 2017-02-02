A new legislative bill could change the way milk is sold in stores

A new bill moving through the state legislature would try to cut down on wasted milk, by making out-of-state dairy distributors extend the sell by date on their bottles.

How would this bill impact local businesses? Jared Tuck, President of Kalispell Kreamery tells ABCFOX thankfully this bill won't affect their business, “We're not really going to be affected by it because we have our own cows and we don't market our raw milk we process our raw milk and then sell it,” says Tuck. “And that's really what our market is, people buy our milk because it's local and Kalispell is in the name."

Tuck says other states have longer sell by dates compared to Montana with twelve days from the time the milk is pasteurized to when it needs to be sold in the store.

If this bill is passed Montanas could start seeing 'use by' dates printed on their bottles.

Proponents of this bill say it will give consumers a clear idea of how long their milk will stay fresh and reduce milk waste.

However, Tuck says longer sell by dates could also increase the likelihood that costumers could receive rotten milk, "It's not good for consumers because what you're doing is you're pushing the date out to where they might get bad product. Some states are as far as 21 days, 18 days, Montana has 12 days which is relatively short but it keeps the quality of the milk there,” Tuck tells us.

Since Tuck's business is local they harvest and bottle their milk on the same day compared to other dairy company’s whose milk could be sitting untouched for four days until it is pasteurized and goes to a grocery store.

While Tuck tells us he doesn't think this bill will affect their business he will still be keeping a close eye on bill 272 and its effect on other dairy producers.