Montana governor recommends cuts to legislative funding bill
By Associated Press
By MATT VOLZ Associated Press
HELENA, Mont. (AP) - Montana Gov. Steve Bullock is using his veto power to recommend that the Legislature reduce the amount of money it approved for itself to operate this session.
Bullock used what's called an amendatory veto on Thursday to recommend reducing a nearly 15 percent increase in the so-called "feed bill" to 1.46 percent. That is the same level of growth as Bullock's overall two-year budget proposal.
Lawmakers can accept or reject the recommendation before returning the bill to Bullock.
The feed bill calls for $11.5 million for the House, Senate and Legislative Services Division to operate the 2017 session and to prepare for the 2019 session.
That's a nearly 15 percent increase compared to the 2015 session, even as lawmakers in the Republican majority are seeking deep budget cuts from most state agencies.
