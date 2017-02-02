Tribal leader promotes compromise among lawmakers in speech - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Tribal leader promotes compromise among lawmakers in speech

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press

HELENA, Mont. (AP) - The chairman of the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes says lawmakers should come together to compromise for the sake of Montana residents.
    
At his annual tribal address Wednesday, Vernon Finley said the strength of the state comes from its ability to have opposite viewpoints come together for the benefit of Montana.
    
Finley described the Legislature as a working marriage of opposites. He said that the country is facing a challenging time on a national level, but asked Montana lawmakers to stay true to their values.
    
Finley's calls for unity and respect echoed earlier pleas made by legislators when the 2017 session started last month and by the governor in his State of the State speech last week.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

  • StatewideMore>>

  • First Bigfork Independent Film Festival draws local film makers

    First Bigfork Independent Film Festival draws local film makers

    Saturday, May 6 2017 5:47 PM EDT2017-05-06 21:47:47 GMT

    But this festival is special.  Every film maker is from the Flathead Valley and every film is shot in Montana.

    But this festival is special.  Every film maker is from the Flathead Valley and every film is shot in Montana.

  • Flathead shelter makes a plea to the community

    Flathead shelter makes a plea to the community

    Thursday, May 4 2017 5:58 PM EDT2017-05-04 21:58:44 GMT

    A local homeless shelter in Kalispell is in desperate need of extra space for women and their children.

    A local homeless shelter in Kalispell is in desperate need of extra space for women and their children.

  • A high speed chase leaves one in custody

    A high speed chase leaves one in custody

    Thursday, May 4 2017 5:26 PM EDT2017-05-04 21:26:44 GMT

    An 18 year old Kalispell woman, Montana Kelly, is in custody after an early morning high speed vehicle pursuit in the Whitefish area.

    An 18 year old Kalispell woman, Montana Kelly, is in custody after an early morning high speed vehicle pursuit in the Whitefish area.

    •   

  • Most Popular

Powered by Frankly

News

  • Missoula/Kalispell News
  • Butte/Bozeman News
  • Montana Headlines
  • National Headlines
  • World Headlines
  • Weird News

    • Weather

  • Missoula/Kalispell Weather
  • Butte/Bozeman Weather

    • Sports

  • Local
  • Gametime Blog
  • High School Sports
  • Grizzlies
  • Bobcats

    • Community

  • Event Calendar
  • Photo Galleries
  • FCC

    • Features

  • More Features
    • Powered by WorldNow
    All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Cowles Montana Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.