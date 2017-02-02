Bill that would allow new high school districts introduced - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Bill that would allow new high school districts introduced

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press

HELENA, Mont. (AP) - Montana lawmakers are again considering a bill that would allow elementary school districts with at least 1,000 students to create a high school district.
    
Senate Bill 139 would allow voters in the East Helena, Lockwood and Missoula Hellgate school districts to decide if they want to build a high school.
    
The Independent Record reports (http://bit.ly/2jZOq6O ) nobody spoke against the bill Wednesday when it was introduced in the Senate Education and Cultural Resources Committee.
    
A similar bill was rejected in the past two legislative sessions, in part because it called for splitting up the assets of the school district that would lose students to the new school.
    
Democratic Sen. Jill Cohenour of East Helena said this year's bill allows local control without taking resources away from the larger high schools involved.
    
The committee did not vote on the bill.
    
___
    
Information from: Independent Record, http://www.helenair.com

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

