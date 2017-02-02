Weather conditions cause problems in a Wednesday night barn fire - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Weather conditions cause problems in a Wednesday night barn fire

Posted: Updated:
MISSOULA -

On Wednesday night, the Missoula Rural Fire District battled a barn fire fully engulfed by flames.

MRFD received reports of a possible barn fire in the area of Hayes Creek Road and Highway 93 South shortly before 10 p.m. Wednesday.

Fire crews say it was difficult to find the structure initially because the exact address was unknown and the driveway to the structure hadn't been plowed.

They did eventually find the home fully engulfed, but neighbors told the crews no one lived in the house. Poor access and water supply hampered firefighting efforts.

Crews were to remain on scene overnight to monitor conditions.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. No injuries were reported.  

