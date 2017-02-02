Trio of Hawks sign to play college football - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Trio of Hawks sign to play college football

Posted: Updated:
BOZEMAN -

Bozeman High School got in on the National Signing Day festivities, with three members of the Hawks football team signing letters of intent.

Bozeman football standouts Callahan O'Reilly, Lance McCutcheon, and Connor Coles are all set to play college football next season. McCutcheon and O'Reilly will stay home and suit up for Montana State, while Coles will head south to kick for Utah State University. All three earned all-state recognition, with McCutcheon and Coles being named to the first team all state squad. McCutcheon and O'Reilly both said that can't wait to suit up together to play for the hometown Cats next season.

"Oh, it's really exciting," said O'Reilly. "I've got a lot of friends here in Bozeman, and of course Lance, and a lot of my other buddies are going to MSU so it's going to be real exciting and fun."

"It feels really good," said McCutcheon. "Playing four years with Callahan, having him be my quarterback is really special, and to go play another four or five years at MSU is a huge opportunity for both of us."

