27 sign as part of Bobcats 2017 recruiting class

BOZEMAN -

The Montana State Bobcats introduced the 27 newest members of their football team at a National Signing Day party  in Bozeman. 

Montana State head coach Jeff Choate said the most exciting thing about in this year's recruiting class is the 10 new Cats that hail from the Treasure State.

"Our heart and soul is always going to come from Montana," said Choate. "We may go somewhere else to get some arms and legs from time to time, but our heart and soul is going to come from Montana. And that's reflected again in this class, as last years, we signed more kids from the state of Montana than anybody in FCS."

In his second recruiting class, his first full class since becoming the Bobcat's head man, Choate said he wanted to bring in winners, athletes that come in knowing what it takes to succeed. And of their 27 signees, Choate says 25 played for state titles in high school, making this, as the Cats have dubbed it, the "Class of Champions."

Our biggest strength, I think we've hit on it over and over, they're winners," said Choate. "If there's one underlying theme, we've called this the class of champions for a long time. There's just so many guys that have competed and succeeded at a very high level."

Choate repeatedly praised the work his assistants did putting together this year's class, but he says the team's recruiting MVP hasn't even stepped foot on campus yet.

"I think our coaches did an amazing job on recruiting, I think (quarterback) Tucker Rovig in the MVP. I mean, that guy DM'ed, as soon as he found out a guy was on an official visit he connected with them, called them, and he was probably our best recruiter."

The overarching theme, the point which the Bobcat coaches reiterated over and over again, is their belief that the future of Montana State football is bright.

