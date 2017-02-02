Overnight weather concerns across Western MT

Overnight weather conditions for Wednesday night might seem more like "A Tale of Two Regions."

No other Charles Dickens references to make in terms of Treasure State weather, but there are two very distinct differences on either side of the continental divide.

For regions to the west, including Missoula and Flathead Counties, Wednesday morning and afternoon were full of clear, blue skies, with some warmer temperatures that brought about plenty of melting.

But as overnight temperatures drop well below freezing into Thursday, expect plenty of refreezing ice to find its way across Montana roadways.

Meanwhile for regions on the eastern side of the divide, including Butte Silverbow and Bozeman Counties, moderate snow can be expected as the region is still in a winter weather advisory.

This week's earlier storm warnings may have been called off, but moderate snow can still be expected across the Bozeman area.

Plenty of roadways will be plowed and sanded, but the potential for slick roadways on passes like Bozeman Pass and Homestake pass will make passing conditions very slick.

Drivers can expect to see fresh layers of ice formed Wednesday night and well through the latter end of Thursday morning.