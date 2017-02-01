Park County Lieutenant is thankful to be alive after semi crash

Law enforcement is on the lookout for the driver of a semi truck, who sent a sheriff's deputy running for his life.

Lieutenant Tom Totland with the Park County Sheriff's Office says he was stopped on the side of I-90 yesterday responding to a wreck when a semi came barreling through at 65 miles per hour. The semi hit his patrol truck and totaled it.

This is the second Montana emergency responder to be involved in a crash in two weeks.

Lieutenant Tom Totland says he is lucky to be alive

"My guardian angel was working over time yesterday," said Lieutenant Tom Totland, Park County Sheriff’s Office.

While at a single car wreck he was called to a two semi collision. Minutes after he got out of his car three cars piled up on the passing lane. The crashes didn't end there.

"I started calling dispatch to say hey we just had another big crash I need ambulance and fire out here right away,” said Lieutenant Totland. “I could hear something and I turned to look and there was a semi coming at me sideways and I turned and ran to the ditch. The semi went by me and missed me by 10 feet."

The semi then fled the scene, but everyone was lucky to be alive.

"Visibility was less then a hundred yards, it was horrid,” said Lieutenant Totland. “He could have killed everybody there, if that trailer and truck didn't stay in between everything except my vehicle. "

Toteland says this danger is a part of the job.

"My wife last night said to me I think you ran out of spare lives,” said Lieutenant Totland. “Everybody that is working out there have been in the same type of situation."

In fact, statistics from the National Traffic Incident Management Coalition (NTIMC) reveal that, on average, at least two emergency responders in the U.S. are struck by a car each day in the line of duty.

Totland says emergency responders need help while out on the roads.

"We need the help of the public who we are out there trying to help,” said Lieutenant Totland. “To help us you should go slow, pay attention and stay over out of the way."

This scary incident won’t stop Lieutenant Totland.

"If it's going to be a life safety thing I'm going to do it again regardless I'm going to still do it, because I owe it to the people I protect and serve."

Lieutenant Totland says on icy and snowy days take it slow on the roads because it could save someone's life.