Polson sends two commits to the Griz, one to Montana Tech - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Polson sends two commits to the Griz, one to Montana Tech

Posted: Updated:

1988 was the last time Polson High School sent a player to Missoula to play for the Montana Grizzlies, and that was back when the team played in copper and gold uniforms. Now, in the year 2017, they have one of the most dynamic pass catching duos in the state going to playe for the maroon and silver. 

Quarterback Tanner Wilson and wide receiver Matthew Reinsvold both signed their Letters of Intent today in front of 100 people at the Polson Elks Lodge. Joining the Griz commits was Jonah Burke, a defensive lineman who has committed to play for Montana Tech. The three Polson Pirates were very appreciative of the community coming out and supporting them.

Longtime "Voice of the Griz" Mick Holien was on hand to say a few words before the signing, as well as the Mayor of Polson, Heather Knutson, who was beaming with pride the entire evening. 

Both Wilson and Reinsvold will fit nicely into Montana Head Coach Bob Stitt's pass-happy offense. They plan on redshirting this season, and gaining experience. In a recruiting class full of former high school quarterbacks from the state of Montana, Wilson will stay under center. Coach Bob Stitt likes his arm and potential. 

Burke will be headed to Butte to play for an Ore Digger team that is rich in tradition, a fact that is not lost on Burke. 

  Flathead shelter makes a plea to the community

    Flathead shelter makes a plea to the community

    Thursday, May 4 2017 5:58 PM EDT2017-05-04 21:58:44 GMT

    A local homeless shelter in Kalispell is in desperate need of extra space for women and their children.

    A local homeless shelter in Kalispell is in desperate need of extra space for women and their children.

  A high speed chase leaves one in custody

    A high speed chase leaves one in custody

    Thursday, May 4 2017 5:26 PM EDT2017-05-04 21:26:44 GMT

    An 18 year old Kalispell woman, Montana Kelly, is in custody after an early morning high speed vehicle pursuit in the Whitefish area.

    An 18 year old Kalispell woman, Montana Kelly, is in custody after an early morning high speed vehicle pursuit in the Whitefish area.

  Get ready to hike with llamas this summer

    Get ready to hike with llamas this summer

    Wednesday, May 3 2017 6:56 PM EDT2017-05-03 22:56:37 GMT

    Up in the Swan Valley, Great Northern Llama company are gearing up for llama packing.

    Up in the Swan Valley, Great Northern Llama company are gearing up for llama packing.

