NorthWestern Energy consumers will see an increase in utility bill

More than half-a-million Montanans who get gas or electricity from NorthWestern Energy will see a big jump in their bill this year.

The Public Service Commission Wednesday said NorthWestern Energy plans to collect an additional $19,299,068 to cover the utility's property taxes.

This means gas will go up by 5.8% and electricity will go up around 4%.

Members of the Public Service Commission were displeased with the increase but decided not to take any action against the increase.

They said their frustration is with the tax tracker law that allows utility companies to do this without the commission's review and approval.

"It clips the wings of the Public Service Commissioners and prevents us from doing the job we were elected to do,” said Roger Koopman, Montana Public Service Commissioner.

A bill is under consideration by the House Energy, Technology and Federal Relations Committee, which would repeal the tax tracker law.

NorthWestern Energy's price increase took effect on January 1st.