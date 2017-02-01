MSLA Co tapped to tackle jail, justice reforms

MISSOULA -
Missoula County joins 19 other jurisdictions around the country, as part of a nationwide challenge to test new criminal justice reform.
The John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation Wednesday announced that Missoula County is one of 20 additional jurisdictions joining the Safety and Justice Challenge, a national $100 million initiative to reduce over-incarceration by changing the way America thinks about and uses jails. Missoula County and the other jurisdictions will design and test innovative local justice reforms designed to safely drive down jail usage and reduce racial and ethnic disparities in their local justice systems.
The Safety and Justice Challenge aims to reduce over-incarceration across the country by testing new ideas and strategies in the following justice systems:
• Adams County, CO
• Allegheny County, PA
• City of Atlanta, GA
• Broward County, FL
• Buncombe County, NC
• Campbell County, TN
• Clark County, NV
• Dane County, WI
• State of Delaware
• Deschutes County, OR
• Durham County, NC
• East Baton Rouge Parish, LA
• Lake County, IL
• Minnehaha County, SD
• Polk County, IA
• City and County of San Francisco, CA
• Santa Clara County, CA
• Summit County, OH
• Yakima County, WA
Missoula County will receive a grant of $50,000 to address a number of concerns at the Missoula County Detention Facility, like driving down jail usage and reducing racial and ethnic disparities.
In a statement issued by the county, Sheriff TJ McDermott said on Wednesday, “As Sheriff of Missoula County, I am always looking for ways that we can better serve our community. This grant will help us identify ways we can serve the Native American community, and provide Native based programs and resources to those incarcerated at the Missoula County jail.”