MSU talks 2017 football recruits

BOZEMAN -

Jeff Choate knows the numbers compiled by members of his second recruiting class as Montana State’s head coach - his first after a full recruiting cycle that began a year ago - are impressive. The measurables such as height, weight, and speed, are excellent. But those aren’t the most important characteristics of MSU’s 2017 recruiting class.

“We’ve called this the Class of Champions,” Choate says, “because 25 of these players played on championship teams in high school. The kids in this class have won on the field, they’ve won in the classroom, with a cumulative grade point average of over 3.4, and they are the kind of people that will represent this program and our University the right way.”

The Bobcats added three players at running back, two transfers, to provide competition and productivity immediately. Edward Vander rushed for over 1,000 yards at Saddleback College in California last fall, and transfers to MSU after the spring semester as a sophomore. Jake Roper is a redshirt freshman currently enrolled at MSU after spending last fall at Boise State, and Tyrell Burgess is an explosive back from Florida.

Across the board, Choate expressed his program’s desire to add “length and athleticism on both lines, and speed and explosiveness” at the skill positions. “We certainly made an effort to improve both lines in terms of adding long, athletic players,” Choate said. Three of the newest Bobcats slot into the offensive line, while four project as defensive linemen.

The recruiting areas targeted for this year’s class should seem familiar to Bobcat fans. “We will always start closest to home,” Choate said, and true to that two signees prepped just down 11th Street from Bobcat Stadium at Bozeman High School. In all, 10 of the 27 student-athletes announced Wednesday graduate from Treasure State high schools in the spring, ranging from Class AA to Class C. MSU also landed players from traditional recruiting grounds of California, Washington and Oregon, along with a bordering state in Idaho. The newest Cats also hail from Florida and Georgia.

