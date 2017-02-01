When was the last time Lake McDonald in Glacier National Park completely froze over?

It hasn't happened for several years, but Northwest Montana's winter cold snap has frozen part of Lake McDonald in Glacier National Park.

Lake McDonald is the largest lake in the park with some depths reaching up to 500 feet.

In the summer, icy waters drain-in from the glaciers making it so cold, swimming is hardly bearable, but in the winter, it rarely freezes over.

Lauren Alley, Public Affairs Officers at Glacier National Park explain to us, how the lake can freeze, "Typically you see in the winter a little bit of the ice will freeze over towards the shore,” she says. “Sometimes if it's cold for a long period of time you can see that ice start to creep out near the center of the lake."

This year, even the center is frozen due to those cold days and low winds

How often does a full-out freeze-out happen?

Lauren Alley tells us that a few years ago, in the winter of 2013/2014, a stretch of cold weather left the majority of the lake frozen.

Alley warns visitors not to get too daring, while the lake may look safe to walk on she tells us the park visitors probably shouldn’t try it.

No one has fallen in this year, but in 2013 three visitors fell through the ice.

If you do fall through, Alley says the best thing to do is to get the majority of your body flat on the ice and kick your legs to get yourself out of the freezing water.