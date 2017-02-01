White House daily press briefing goes high-tech using Skype
By Associated Press
By DARLENE SUPERVILLE Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) - The daily White House press briefing has gone high-tech.
White House press secretary Sean Spicer fielded questions Wednesday from journalists around the country who were invited to participate via Skype.
Spicer had announced at his first briefing last month that he planned to open the daily Q-and-A session to journalists who live more than 50 miles away from Washington, as well as to news outlets whose reporters don't have passes that grant daily access to the building.
Four reporters asked Spicer questions via Skype. They are: Kimberly Kalunian of WPRI-TV in Rhode Island; Natalie Herbick of Fox 8 in Cleveland; Lars Larson, host of "The Lars Larson Show" based in Portland, Oregon; and Jeff Jobe, of Jobe Publishing in south-central Kentucky.
