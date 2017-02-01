Constitutional amendment would restrict courts on education - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Constitutional amendment would restrict courts on education

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press

By BOB MOEN
Associated Press
    
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) - A Senate committee has endorsed a constitutional amendment that would prohibit Wyoming courts from dictating how much money the state should spend on its K-12 public education and mandating higher taxes for schools.
    
The Senate Education Committee voted 3-2 Wednesday to send the proposal to the full Senate for debate.
    
Republican Sen. Dave Kinskey, of Sheridan, says school funding levels should be determined by the Legislature. He says lawmakers have little room to address the current downturn in state revenue because court rulings restrict what they can do on education spending.
    
Democratic Sen. Chris Rothfuss, of Laramie, opposed the proposal, saying it's an attempt by legislators to avoid having to address tax increases.
    
If adopted by the Legislature, the proposal would go on the next statewide general election ballot.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

  • StatewideMore>>

  • Flathead shelter makes a plea to the community

    Flathead shelter makes a plea to the community

    Thursday, May 4 2017 5:58 PM EDT2017-05-04 21:58:44 GMT

    A local homeless shelter in Kalispell is in desperate need of extra space for women and their children.

    A local homeless shelter in Kalispell is in desperate need of extra space for women and their children.

  • A high speed chase leaves one in custody

    A high speed chase leaves one in custody

    Thursday, May 4 2017 5:26 PM EDT2017-05-04 21:26:44 GMT

    An 18 year old Kalispell woman, Montana Kelly, is in custody after an early morning high speed vehicle pursuit in the Whitefish area.

    An 18 year old Kalispell woman, Montana Kelly, is in custody after an early morning high speed vehicle pursuit in the Whitefish area.

  • Get ready to hike with llamas this summer

    Get ready to hike with llamas this summer

    Wednesday, May 3 2017 6:56 PM EDT2017-05-03 22:56:37 GMT

    Up in the Swan Valley, Great Northern Llama company are gearing up for llama packing.

    Up in the Swan Valley, Great Northern Llama company are gearing up for llama packing.

    •   

  • Most Popular

Powered by Frankly

News

  • Missoula/Kalispell News
  • Butte/Bozeman News
  • Montana Headlines
  • National Headlines
  • World Headlines
  • Weird News

    • Weather

  • Missoula/Kalispell Weather
  • Butte/Bozeman Weather

    • Sports

  • Local
  • Gametime Blog
  • High School Sports
  • Grizzlies
  • Bobcats

    • Community

  • Event Calendar
  • Photo Galleries
  • FCC

    • Features

  • More Features
    • Powered by WorldNow
    All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Cowles Montana Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.