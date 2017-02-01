Montana Senate endorses bills to lower prison population
Posted:
Updated:
By Associated Press
HELENA, Mont. (AP) - The Montana Senate has endorsed three bills aimed at reducing the prison population and its related costs.
One bill would create a three-member paid parole board that would hold more timely hearings and be required to consider a parole plan developed by the Department of Corrections before imposing other conditions.
Another bill would help paroled inmates find housing. Democratic Sen. Cynthia Wolken of Missoula told lawmakers that inmates who have been granted parole but cannot find permanent housing remain in prison at a cost of $120 a day.
A third bill would allow hearing officers to sanction non-violent probationers for technical violations, saving court time.
Wolken says the Council of State Governments' Justice Center estimated the housing and parole sanction bills would save about $18.5 million in 2018-19.
(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Tuesday, May 2 2017 6:56 PM EDT2017-05-02 22:56:53 GMT
With a broken elevator, senior citizens at Big Sky Manor are struggling to live a day to day life. Janet Smith who has lived at Big Sky Manor for six years is left with only one leg when last November a serious infection took her other leg. Since both elevators were broken this past weekend, Mrs. Smith had to sleep upright in her wheel chair in the common room, not in her apartment. She tells us, "The couches are too low for me to get on and get up, so I just sat over the...
With a broken elevator, senior citizens at Big Sky Manor are struggling to live a day to day life. Janet Smith who has lived at Big Sky Manor for six years is left with only one leg when last November a serious infection took her other leg. Since both elevators were broken this past weekend, Mrs. Smith had to sleep upright in her wheel chair in the common room, not in her apartment. She tells us, "The couches are too low for me to get on and get up, so I just sat over the...