Montana Senate endorses bills to lower prison population - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Montana Senate endorses bills to lower prison population

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press

HELENA, Mont. (AP) - The Montana Senate has endorsed three bills aimed at reducing the prison population and its related costs.
    
One bill would create a three-member paid parole board that would hold more timely hearings and be required to consider a parole plan developed by the Department of Corrections before imposing other conditions.
    
Another bill would help paroled inmates find housing. Democratic Sen. Cynthia Wolken of Missoula told lawmakers that inmates who have been granted parole but cannot find permanent housing remain in prison at a cost of $120 a day.
    
A third bill would allow hearing officers to sanction non-violent probationers for technical violations, saving court time.
    
Wolken says the Council of State Governments' Justice Center estimated the housing and parole sanction bills would save about $18.5 million in 2018-19.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

  • StatewideMore>>

  • Flathead shelter makes a plea to the community

    Flathead shelter makes a plea to the community

    Thursday, May 4 2017 5:58 PM EDT2017-05-04 21:58:44 GMT

    A local homeless shelter in Kalispell is in desperate need of extra space for women and their children.

    A local homeless shelter in Kalispell is in desperate need of extra space for women and their children.

  • A high speed chase leaves one in custody

    A high speed chase leaves one in custody

    Thursday, May 4 2017 5:26 PM EDT2017-05-04 21:26:44 GMT

    An 18 year old Kalispell woman, Montana Kelly, is in custody after an early morning high speed vehicle pursuit in the Whitefish area.

    An 18 year old Kalispell woman, Montana Kelly, is in custody after an early morning high speed vehicle pursuit in the Whitefish area.

  • Get ready to hike with llamas this summer

    Get ready to hike with llamas this summer

    Wednesday, May 3 2017 6:56 PM EDT2017-05-03 22:56:37 GMT

    Up in the Swan Valley, Great Northern Llama company are gearing up for llama packing.

    Up in the Swan Valley, Great Northern Llama company are gearing up for llama packing.

    •   

  • Most Popular

Powered by Frankly

News

  • Missoula/Kalispell News
  • Butte/Bozeman News
  • Montana Headlines
  • National Headlines
  • World Headlines
  • Weird News

    • Weather

  • Missoula/Kalispell Weather
  • Butte/Bozeman Weather

    • Sports

  • Local
  • Gametime Blog
  • High School Sports
  • Grizzlies
  • Bobcats

    • Community

  • Event Calendar
  • Photo Galleries
  • FCC

    • Features

  • More Features
    • Powered by WorldNow
    All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Cowles Montana Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.