Griz welcome 22 players in 2017 recruiting class

The Montana Grizzlies finished National Signing Day with 22 new players added to their roster.

18 freshman and 4 transfer players are now officially coming to Missoula this upcoming football season.

The class is filled with ten Montana born players, including reigning Gatorade Player of the Year Nathan Dick.

Three players are coming from Oklahoma, two from California and Washington, and Colorado, Florida, Oregon, Texas, and Pennsylvania are all sending one recruit a piece.

Here is the official 2017 Recruiting Class for Montana courtesy Montana Sports Information:

State Breakdown

Montana 10

Oklahoma 3

California 2

Washington 2

Colorado 1

Florida 1

Oregon 1

Pennsylvania 1

Texas 1

22

Position Breakdown

Defensive End 5

Wide Receiver 4

Linebacker 4

Quarterback 3

Offensive Lineman 2

Athlete 1

Safety 1

Defensive Tackle 1

Running Back 1

22

Montana Football 2017 Recruiting Class

Feb. 1, 2017

Freshmen

1. Isiahia Banks, S, 6-0, 205, Aurora, Colo. (Mullen)

2017: Banks will be a freshman at UM in the fall of 2017.

High School: Banks attended Mullen HS in Denver, Colo.… Earned four varsity football letters… Named team captain as a senior… A two-time All-State selection… four-time all-conference pick… Two-time All-Colorado 60 selection… Army All-American nominee… Mullen reached the Colorado 5A quarterfinals as a senior... 82 tackles, two interceptions, 12 pass break-ups and a forced fumble as a senior… Listed as a three-star prospect by 247 Sports, and Rivals.com… Listed by Hero Sports as the sixth-best overall prospect in the Big Sky and No. 37 overall FCS prospect… Also received offers from Colorado, Hawaii, Air Force and Montana State.

Personal: His intended major is pre-engineering… birth date: June 20, 1999 … his parents are Eric Banks (father) and Catherine Banks (mother) of Aurora, Colo.… Enjoys Music and juggling.

2. Braydon Deming, DE, 6-4, 205, Billings, Mont. (West)

2017: Deming will be a freshman at UM in the fall of 2017.

High School: Deming attended Billings West HS in Billings, Mont.… Earned three letters in football from 2014-16, three letters in basketball from 2015-17, three letters in track from 2015-17… Named football team captain in 2016 and a two-time basketball team captain… Won 2016 shot put state championship and a team state championship… First team All-State tight end and linebacker… First team All-Conference tight end and linebacker… Played in 2017 Shrine Bowl Game and MonDak Game… Second team All-Conference, honorable mention All-State linebacker in 2015… First team All-State, All-Conference basketball… All-Conference and All-State in shot put and discus… Three-time Academic All-State in football, basketball, and track.

Personal: His intended major is exercise science… Birth date: June 20, 1998… His parents are Dave and Kelly Deming of Billings, Mont.… Older brother Nate Deming is a redshirt junior javelin thrower at UM… Twin brother Bryson Deming will also be a freshman for the Griz in 2017… Father Dave was a strength coach at Wyoming.

3. Bryson Deming, WR, 6-4, 192, Billings, Mont. (West)

2017: Deming will be a freshman at UM in the fall of 2017.

High School: Deming attended Billings West HS in Billings, Mont.… Earned three letters in football from 2014-16, three letters in basketball from 2015-17, three letters in track from 2015-17… Named football and basketball team captain in junior and senior seasons… Won a state championship in track in 2016… Second team All-State, first team All-Conference quarterback in 2016… Honorable mention All-State punter… Played in 2017 Shrine Bowl Game… Second team All-Conference, honorable mention All-State quarterback in 2015… All-State and All-Conference in shot put and discus… First team All-Conference track in 2015… Second team All-State basketball… Academic All-State in three sports all four years of high school.

Personal: His intended major is exercise science… Birth date: June 20, 1998… His parents are Dave and Kelly Deming of Billings, Mont.… Older brother Nate Deming is a redshirt junior javelin thrower at UM... Is the twin brother of Griz recruit Braydon Deming… Father Dave was a strength coach at Wyoming.

4. Nathan Dick, QB, 5-10, 179, Billings, Mont. (Senior)

2017: Dick will be a freshman at UM in the fall of 2017.

High School: Dick attended Billings Senior HS in Billings, Mont.… Earned three letters in football from 2014-16, three letters in basketball from 2014-17 and two letters in track in 2014 and 2016… Named football and basketball team captain… Led team to a state championship and undefeated season in 2016… Named 2016 Montana Gatorade Football Player of the Year… Two-time first team All-State quarterback… Two-time offensive MVP of the state… Two-time first team All-Conference quarterback… Two-time All-Conference punter… Honorable mention All-State quarterback as a sophomore… Played in 2017 Shrine Bowl Game and the 2017 MonDak Game… Threw for 9,756 total yards and 120 total touchdowns.

Personal: His intended major is education… Birth date: May 12, 1999… His parents are Bruce and Lori Dick of Billings, Mont.

5. Trevor Hoerner, DE, 6-4, 210, Columbia Falls, Mont. (Columbia Falls)

2017: Hoerner will be a freshman at UM in the fall of 2017.

High School: Hoerner attended Columbia Falls High School in Northwest Montana’s Flathead Valley… A three-year letterwinner in football… Named team captain his senior year for the Wildcats… Named special teams player of the year as a sophomore… Named defensive player of the year as a junior and senior… Played for the 2016 Montana State A Championship, and finished the season with a 10-2 record… Won a conference championship as a sophomore in 2014… Is a three-time all-conference selection… Named to the all-state team as a senior.

Personal: His parents are Jay and Carisa Hoerner of Columbia Falls… Birthdate is Sept. 19, 1998... Played prep football for head coach Jaxon Schwiekert… Is undecided on a major… Career goals are to graduate from the University of Montana and to earn the number 37… Is an avid outdoorsman, enjoys hunting and trapping.

6. McKenzie Holt, ATH, 6-4, 235, Thompson Falls, Mont. (Thompson Falls)

2017: Holt will be a true freshman at the University of Montana in the fall of 2017

High School: Attended Thompson Falls High School in Thompson Falls, Mont…. A four-time letterwinner in Football, Basketball, and Track… Named football team captain in 2015 and 2016, also 2017 team captain in basketball… Won a football conference championship with the Blue Hawks in 2015… His basketball team finished second in the district in in 2015 and 2016… Finished first at the county track meet and first at the district track meet in 2014, 2015 and 2016… Finished first at the divisional track meet in 2016… Earned All-State football honors as a running back in 2016… Named first team All-Conference at running back and linebacker in 2015… Scored 15 rushing touchdowns and two receiving touchdowns in his senior season… Averaged 11.35 yards-per-carry on 116 attempts for 1,316 yards his senior year… Averaged 22.6 yards-per-catch with five catches for a total of 113 receiving yards as a senior.

Personal: His parents are Harry Holt and Amy Gilbert and his step-parents are Scott Gilbert and Tracy Holt… Birthdate: Sept. 9, 1998… Born in Tucson, Ariz…. Intended Major is business management… Has three relatives that played in the NFL: father Harry Holt, cousin Torry Holt, and cousin Terrance Holt… Hopes to one day own a gym or work in reptile breeding... Enjoys fishing.

7. Carder Key, LB, 6-2, 220, Broken Arrow, Okla. (Broken Arrow)

2017: Key will be a freshman at UM in the fall of 2017.

High School: Attended Broken Arrow HS in Broken Arrow, Okla.… Earned four varsity letters in football… Named team captain in football three times… Named District 6A-1 defensive player of the year in 2016… Earned All-State honors in 2016… Vype top 100 and driven athlete of the month… Vype Mr. Football nominee… Team finished as a state runner-up and won its district in 2015… A three-time Academic All-Conference selection… Named All-Conference and All-State in 2016.

Personal: His major is undecided… Birth date: May 29, 1998… His parents are Scott and Julie Key of Broken Arrow, Okla… Lists his career goals as wanting to be a U.S.A.F. fighter pilot.

8. Skyler Martin, OL, 6-5, 240, Vancouver, Wash. (Skyview)

2017: Martin will be a freshman at UM in the fall of 2017.

High School: Martin attended Skyview HS in Vancouver, Wash.… Earned three varsity football letters and three varsity basketball letters… Named team captain in football and basketball as a senior… Won Trey Foote Most Inspirational Award in 2016… Helped lead his team to three consecutive playoff appearances… His team finished in third place in the 2016 state 4A playoffs… Named to First team All-GSHL team as a defensive lineman… Two-time second team All-GSHL tight end… Named an All-Region defensive lineman in 2015… Posted 56 tackles, seven sacks, one interception and 12 TFL’s his senior year… Had 40 receptions for 350 yards and 4 touchdowns in his career.

Personal: Intended major is business… His prep head coach was Steve Kizer at Skyview… His parents are Eddie and Jennie Martin of Vancouver, Wash…. Maintained a 3.9 GPA in high school… Was an honor roll student at Skyview… Birth date: Feb. 28, 1999… Lists his career goals as wanting to win a Big Sky championship and a national championship.

9. Michael Matthews, LB, 6-2, 205, Camas, Wash. (Camas)

2017: Matthews will be a freshman at UM in the fall of 2017.

High School: Matthews attended Camas HS in Camas, Wash.… Earned three varsity letters in football, two in baseball and one in track… A two-time defensive player of the year in football… Voted a football team captain as a senior… Won the Diehard award in baseball as a junior… His football team won a State Championship during his senior year and three league championships in his career… Was a first team All-State linebacker… Two-time GSHL football defensive player of the year… Two-time All-League and All-Region linebacker… First team All-League running back… broke a school record with 375 career tackles… Recorded 174 tackles as a senior, 153 as a junior, the two best seasons in school history… Broke school records with 24 tackles for loss as a senior and with 49 tackles for loss in his career… Caught four interceptions as a senior… Scored two defensive touchdowns and posted six sacks as a senior… Posted four receiving and 17 rushing touchdowns as a senior.

Personal: His intended major is business… Birth date: June 12, 1998… Born in Atlanta, Ga…. His parents are Ann and Bill Matthews of Camas, Wash.… Both parents graduated from UM, and he wanted to be a Griz since he came to Montana at a young age… Played prep football under head coach Jon Eagle… Lists his career goals as wanting to become an outfitter based in Montana.

10. Michael McGinnis, WR, 6-3, 185, Sidney, Mont. (Sidney)

2017: McGinnis will be a freshman at UM in the fall of 2017.

High School: McGinnis attended Sidney HS in Sidney, Mont.… Earned three letters in football from 2014-16, two letters in track in 2014 and 2016, two letters in basketball from 2016-17… Named captain of all three sports as a senior… Team won 2016 Eastern A conference championship in football… All-State safety… Two-time All-Conference safety… Played in 2017 Montana Shrine Game and MonDak Badlands Bowl… Took 10 career interceptions… Set a school record with five interceptions as a senior… All-State track athlete… Two-time All-Conference track athlete… Ran anchor leg on 4x100 meter relay team that set multiple school records… Named to Academic All-State team in all three sports for three years.

Personal: His intended major is physical therapy… Birth date: Aug. 9, 1998… His parents are Brian and Patti McGinnis of Sidney, Mont.… Only started playing football his freshman year of high school.

11. Terron Moses, RB, 5-7, 175, Vian, Okla. (Vian)

2017: Moses will be a true freshman for the Griz in 2017.

High School: Moses attended Vian HS in Vian, Okla…. Letterwinner in football and basketball at Vian… Named team captain… Helped lead his team to four district championships, finishing with a 9-2 record his senior year… Earned All-State honors as a senior… Named MVP as a junior… Rushed for 1,991 yards on 138 carries as a senior… Averaged 14.4 yards-per-carry and 181 yards-per-game his senior year, with 11 touchdowns… Rushed for over 100 yards in all 12 games of his senior season… As a junior rushed for 1,922 yards and 36 touchdowns… Averaged 13.2 yards-per-carry and 174 yards-per-game his junior year… Rushed for 4,112 career yards and 72 total TD’s…. Averaged 15.5 career points-per-game… Clocked running a 4.5 40 yard dash… also played safety.

Personal: Plans to major in computer science… Birthdate: April 14, 1999… Born in Fort Smith, Ark…. Played high school football under head coach Gary Willis… His mother is Phyllis Wright of Vian… Lists his career goals as wanting to graduate college and play in the NFL… Goes by the nickname “Tuk” (sounds like took).

12. RJ Nelson, DE, 6-4, 215, Hillsboro, Ore. (Hillsboro)

2017: Will enroll at the University of Montana in the fall of 2017 as a true freshman.

High School: Nelson attended Hillsboro HS in Hillsboro, Ore…. A three-time letterwinner in football, and two-time letterwinner in basketball… Named football team captain his junior and senior years, and basketball team captain his sophomore and junior years… Won two football conference championships with Hillsboro his sophomore and junior seasons… Earned All-Conference honors as a DE and OT his junior season… Came in second on the school’s basketball all-time single game rebounding record with 18 boards in a game, and second all-time with 16 defensive rebounds in a game… Named the Kuik Portland metro area student-athlete of the week as a sophomore in basketball… Took first place overall in the metro area lineman challenge as a senior.

Personal: His parents are Chris and Cathy Nelson of Hillsboro… Birthdate: May 6, 1999… Is undecided on a major… Played prep football under head coach Adam Reese… Enjoys fishing.

13. Matthew Rensvold, WR, 6-4, 210, Polson, Mont. (Polson)

2017: Rensvold will be a freshman at UM in the fall of 2017.

High School: Rensvold attended Polson HS in Polson, Mont.… Earned a letter in track, basketball, and football all four years of high school… Four-time defensive MVP in football… Named Northwestern A conference basketball MVP in 2016… Named Northwestern A football defensive MVP as a senior… Named football and basketball captain as a senior… Two-time All-State linebacker, named to one All-State team as a receiver… Three-time All-Conference linebacker, two-time All-Conference receiver… Honorable mention All-Conference as a freshman… All-State and two-time All-Conference forward in basketball… As a senior, had 56 receptions, 1,025 yards and 12 touchdowns at receiver, 86 tackles, three forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries, three sacks and an interception at linebacker.

Personal: His major is undecided… Birth date: Nov. 23, 1998… His parents are David and Mary Rensvold of Polson, Mont.… Played high school football under head coach Scott Wilson... Interested in the outdoors, hunting and fishing.

14. Mitch Roberts, WR, 6-1, 185, Missoula, Mont. (Sentinel)

2017: Roberts will be a freshman at UM in the fall of 2017.

High School: Roberts attended Sentinel HS in Missoula, Mont.… Earned three letters in football and three in basketball… Voted football team captain as a senior… Named offensive football MVP as a senior… First team All-Conference, second team All-State as a senior.

Personal: His major is business… Birth date: Dec. 28, 1998… His parents are Cheri Roberts and Raphael Roberts… His sister Liv is a current basketball player at Wyoming… His mother Cheri played basketball for the Lady Griz from 1980-84… His brother Ben played baseball at Washington State, one season of football for Montana in 2015, and was on the Tennessee Titans NFL roster for a short time… Played prep football under head coach Dane Oliver at Sentinel.

15. Payton Stoner, OL, 6-6, 275, San Diego, Calif. (Mt. Carmel)

2017: Stoner will be a true freshman for the Griz in the fall of 2017

High School: A two-time football letterwinner, also a letterwinner in track… Named the Mt. Carmel Offensive Lineman of the Year as a senior… Ranked in the top-five offensive linemen in San Diego County… Named to the Blue-Grey All-American team in 2016… Second team All-CIF team member… Named to the greater San Diego All-Academic team.

Personal: His mother is Heather Stoner of San Diego… Played high school football under head coach John Anderson… His intended major is finance… Lists his career goal to become a financial analyst… Birthdate: Dec. 27, 1998

16. Kendall Sweet, LB, 5-11, 185, Tulsa, Okla. (Booker T. Washington)

2017: Sweet will be a true freshman at the University of Montana starting in fall, 2017.

High School: Sweet attended Booker T. Washington HS in Tulsa, Okla…. Helped his team win a conference championship in 2016… Earned a total of eight varsity letters… Named team captain and defensive captain… Earned a Linebacker of the Year award… Earned All-State honors in Oklahoma… Named the overall Washington Player of the Game in 2014 after posting six tackles and two interceptions, one returned 545 yards for a game-winning touchdown… Played linebacker and running back… Also had offers from Arkansas State, Missouri State, and Sam Houston State.

Personal: Birthdate: Jan. 13, 1999… Played high school football under head coach Marvin Dantzler… His parents are Paul and Tommie Sweet of Tulsa… Goes by the nickname “Sweet”... He is undecided on a major.

17. Marcus Welnel, LB, 6-0, 207, Helena, Mont. (Capital)

2017: Welnel will be a freshman at UM in the fall of 2017.

High School: Welnel attended Capital HS in Helena, Mont.… Earned four varsity football letters, two varsity basketball letters, and three varsity track letters… Named football team captain as a senior… Defensive MVP and best linebacker award as a senior… Won the Petrelli award… Named varsity basketball captain as a senior… Freshman and JV basketball MVP… Named track and field team captain… First team All-State and All-Conference linebacker as a senior… Second team All-State and All-Conference fullback as a senior… Honorable mention All-State and second team All-Conference linebacker as a junior.

Personal: His intended major is math/business… Birth date: Aug. 13, 1998… His parents are Jason and Shannon Welnel of Helena, Mont… Has been accepted into Montana’s Davidson Honors College… Scored a 30 on his ACT.

18. Tanner Wilson, QB, 6-2, 190, Polson, Mont. (Polson)

2017: Wilson will suit up for the Griz as a true freshman in 2017.

High School: Attended Polson HS in Polson, Mont… A four-year letterwinner in football and basketball… Also earned two varsity letters in track… Named team captain of his football team in 2016… Earned team’s offensive MVP award in 2015 and 2016… Helped lead the Pirates to a conference championship in 2016 with a 7-2 record… Earned All-State honors at quarterback as a senior, as well as All-Conference honors as a safety… As a junior earned All-Conference honors at QB and safety… Earned all-conference honors as a freshman at wide receiver in 2013… Two-time All-Conference in basketball… Completed 204 career passes for 3,128 yards, scoring 25 touchdowns... Rushed for 321 times for 1,843 career yards and 25 touchdowns.

Personal: His parents are Scott and Kristin Wilson of Polson… Birthdate: July 6, 1998… Is undecided on a major… Played high school football under head coach Scott Wilson… Enjoys sports of all kinds and spending time outdoors.

TRANSFERS

19. Chris Favoroso, Jr., DE, 6-3, 255, Port St. Lucie, Fla. (Arizona Western)

2017: Favoroso is a mid-year transfer to Montana from Arizona Western and will join the team for spring drills.

2016 (Ariz. Western): All-WSFL first team defensive end… All-ACCAC honors... Named NJCAA National Defensive Player of the Week for week one… Helped his team win the WSFL championship… Helped lead the Matadors to the Junior College National Championship game… Team’s leading tackler with 65 tackles… Ranked second in ACCAC in sacks with 10.5 and tied for fourth in the nation with 22 tackles for loss…

2015 (Appalachian State): Was a true freshman at App. St., but did not see playing time.

High School: A four-time letterwinner in football and three-time letterwinner in wrestling… Three-time wrestling All-American… Two-time wrestling state champion… Two-time All-Area first team member… East Region 1 first team in 2014… All-State in 6A football in 2015… All-Area Defensive Player of the Year and East Region Defensive Player of the Year in 2015… Named to ESPN’s top-63 in South Florida as a senior… Tallied the most sacks of any high school football player in the state of Florida with 31… NHSCA High School Wrestling Nationals third place (2012), second place (2013) and sixth place (2014-injured in semifinal)... Ranked by InterMat as the No. 3 wrestler in the nation… Ranked as the No. 1 220lb wrestler in the southeastern U.S…. Two-time All-Area Wrestler of the Year…

Personal: Graduated from Jensen Beach HS in Jensen Beach, Fla. in 2015… Birthdate: April 30, 1996… Born in Philadelphia… His parents are Chuck and Heidi Favoroso of Port St. Lucie, Fla…. His brother Chuck Favoroso is a two-time Special Olympics gold medalist in powerlifting for the state of Florida… He is a business major.

20. Dylan Gilfoy, Jr., DE, 6-5, 252, Brentwood, Calif. (Diablo Valley)

2017: Gilfoy is a mid-year transfer to Montana from Diablo Valley JC, and will join the team in time for spring drills in 2017.

2015-16 (Diablo Valley): Named national and state JC Player of the Week… Named first team all-conference at defensive end… Posted 13 sacks, 15.5 TFL’s, two forced fumbles, and three pass deflections, in addition to 38 tackles and one blocked kick.

High School: Graduated from Liberty HS in Brentwood, Calif. In 2015... Was a two-time letterwinner in football… Named to the first team All-BVAL.

Personal: Parents are Shaun and Wendy Gilfoy of Brentwood… Sister Devyn is a soccer commit at Pepperdine… Is undecided on a major… Birthdate: Jan. 30, 1997… Born in Antioch, Calif.

21. Caleb Hill, Jr., QB, 6-4, 205, Brenham, Texas (Blinn)

2017: Hill is a mid-year transfer to Montana from Blinn JC, and will join the team in time for spring drills in 2017.

2016 (Blinn): Was a 2016 team captain… Earned an All-SWJCFC Honorable Mention… Ranked as the No. 13 top junior college QB in the nation… Played in six games, throwing for 872 yards and five touchdowns… Completed 66 of 124 passes (53.2%)... Averaged 145.3 yards-per-game with zero interceptions.... Named to the Athletic Director’s Academic Honor Roll.

2015 (Blinn): Blinn: Played in eight games during freshman season... completed 53 of 101 passes (52%) for 814 yards… passed for six touchdowns.

High School: Played under head coach Glen West at Brenham High School… Earned 11 letters in three sports… Named newcomer of the year 2013-14… Earned a Texas Sports Writers Association Honorable Mention All-State… First team All-District (unanimous) 2014-15… Second team All-State 2014-15… Team made state championship game in 2013-14 and third round in 2014-15… Earned AP Honorable Mention All-State and a Texas Sports Writers Association All-State Honorable mention in 2014... Named Offensive MVP of 2015 Bayou Bowl All-Star game… Academic All-State in three sports (football, baseball, and basketball)

Personal: Born on June 12, 1996, in Brenham, Texas... Parents are Shane and Jennifer Hill of Brenham... Siblings are Eli and Brianna Hill… Major is accounting…. Was in National Honor Society and honor student in high school… Enjoys fishing, hunting and playing video games.

22. David Shaw, R-Jr., DT, 6-5, 310, Spring Grove, Pa. (Maryland)

2017: Shaw is a midyear transfer to Montana from Maryland who will have two seasons with the Griz. He will join the team for spring drills.

2016 (Maryland): Appeared in six games, totaling two tackles.

2015 (Maryland): Started first four games of season at defensive tackle before season was cut short due to injury, receiving a medical redshirt... Totaled six tackles in four games... Had a tackle against Richmond... Posted a tackle against Bowling Green... Had a tackle and a 0.5 TFL vs. USF... P12osted career-high three tackles at West Virginia.

2014 (Maryland): Appeared in seven games with one start along the defensive line… Made his collegiate debut at Syracuse… Recorded two tackles at Indiana… Made his first career start at Penn State... Assisted on a tackle in the Foster Farms Bowl against Stanford.

At Spring Grove High School: During his senior season was named first team All-YAIAA… Totaled 54 tackles and earned All-YAIAA honors during his junior season… Named to Team Pennsylvania for the 2014 Big 33 Football Classic… Rated a three-star recruit by ESPN, Rivals and Scout… Played under head coach Russ Stoner.

Personal: Born in York, Pa.... Parents are Jim and Patricia Shaw... Father played football at Colgate... Has seven older siblings, Jacquelyn, Jimmy, John, Jennifer, Ann, Katie and Mary... Family owns two worm farms bred for fishing and gardening.