11 Sentinel seniors sign on the 'dotted line' for National Signing Day

Posted: Updated:
By ABC FOX MT News Staff

MISSOULA- National Signing day a big hit at Sentinel High School Wednesday, as eleven seniors made commitments to colleges.

Sentinels’ Mitch Roberts signed on to play wide received for the University of Montana Grizzlies.

Fans of the Spartans likely remember Roberts as he played quarterback for the past two season. However, the position of wide receiver is not unknown to the Roberts as his brother Ben Roberts, also wide receiver for the Griz two seasons back.

Mitch Roberts says this played a “huge” role in his decision to sign with the Griz.

"You know this class is real special, and the coaches are obviously showing that on twitter, and it's getting out there. So definitely excited about it and a very talented group I think so," said Roberts.

He says he is excited about the incoming class of talented freshman and can already feel the energy this class will bring to the program at Montana

