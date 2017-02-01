Wolfpack teammates sign with MSU Bobcats - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Wolfpack teammates sign with MSU Bobcats

Posted: Updated:
By ABC FOX MT Sports Staff

In Kalispell, two Glacier Wolfpack players trade in green for gold and blue as they sign to play football for the Bobcats. Jaxson Hashley and Tadan Gilman lead the Pack to a Class Double A state title game last season. 

Former QB Gilman will be playing linebacker for Montana State and Hashley will be playing on the defensive line.

Both players have family ties to MSU, making the decision an easy choice. 

Watch what Hashley and Gilman have to say about their new team tonight at 5:30. 
 

