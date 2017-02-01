Orange Street crash sends 2 to hospital - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Orange Street crash sends 2 to hospital

Posted: Updated:
MISSOULA -

A two-car collision in Missoula resulted in a pair of hospital trips Wednesday afternoon.
Missoula Police Sergeant Greg Amundsen confirmed two vehicles collided near the intersection of Orange Street and Interstate 90.
According to Amundsen, just before 12:50 Wednesday afternoon, a pickup was the original cause of the accident, heading eastbound on the off-ramp toward Orange Street.
Amundsen said the pickup truck failed to stop at the stop sign, and crashed into a vehicle heading northbound on Orange Street, before the trick flipped at least once across the street.
Police, county deputies, EMS and city fire all responded to the collision, and Amundsen said both people involved in the crash were able to speak clearly, but were both taken to the hospital for precautionary measures.
The intersection has since been cleared.

  • StatewideMore>>

  • Flathead shelter makes a plea to the community

    Flathead shelter makes a plea to the community

    Thursday, May 4 2017 5:58 PM EDT2017-05-04 21:58:44 GMT

    A local homeless shelter in Kalispell is in desperate need of extra space for women and their children.

    A local homeless shelter in Kalispell is in desperate need of extra space for women and their children.

  • A high speed chase leaves one in custody

    A high speed chase leaves one in custody

    Thursday, May 4 2017 5:26 PM EDT2017-05-04 21:26:44 GMT

    An 18 year old Kalispell woman, Montana Kelly, is in custody after an early morning high speed vehicle pursuit in the Whitefish area.

    An 18 year old Kalispell woman, Montana Kelly, is in custody after an early morning high speed vehicle pursuit in the Whitefish area.

  • Get ready to hike with llamas this summer

    Get ready to hike with llamas this summer

    Wednesday, May 3 2017 6:56 PM EDT2017-05-03 22:56:37 GMT

    Up in the Swan Valley, Great Northern Llama company are gearing up for llama packing.

    Up in the Swan Valley, Great Northern Llama company are gearing up for llama packing.

    •   

  • Most Popular

Powered by Frankly

News

  • Missoula/Kalispell News
  • Butte/Bozeman News
  • Montana Headlines
  • National Headlines
  • World Headlines
  • Weird News

    • Weather

  • Missoula/Kalispell Weather
  • Butte/Bozeman Weather

    • Sports

  • Local
  • Gametime Blog
  • High School Sports
  • Grizzlies
  • Bobcats

    • Community

  • Event Calendar
  • Photo Galleries
  • FCC

    • Features

  • More Features
    • Powered by WorldNow
    All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Cowles Montana Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.