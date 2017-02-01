Orange Street crash sends 2 to hospital

A two-car collision in Missoula resulted in a pair of hospital trips Wednesday afternoon. Missoula Police Sergeant Greg Amundsen confirmed two vehicles collided near the intersection of Orange Street and Interstate 90. According to Amundsen, just before 12:50 Wednesday afternoon, a pickup was the original cause of the accident, heading eastbound on the off-ramp toward Orange Street. Amundsen said the pickup truck failed to stop at the stop sign, and crashed into a vehicle heading northbound on Orange Street, before the trick flipped at least once across the street. Police, county deputies, EMS and city fire all responded to the collision, and Amundsen said both people involved in the crash were able to speak clearly, but were both taken to the hospital for precautionary measures. The intersection has since been cleared.
Tuesday, May 2 2017 6:56 PM EDT2017-05-02 22:56:53 GMT
With a broken elevator, senior citizens at Big Sky Manor are struggling to live a day to day life. Janet Smith who has lived at Big Sky Manor for six years is left with only one leg when last November a serious infection took her other leg. Since both elevators were broken this past weekend, Mrs. Smith had to sleep upright in her wheel chair in the common room, not in her apartment. She tells us, "The couches are too low for me to get on and get up, so I just sat over the...
