North Dakota lawmakers again mull sexual discrimination bill
Posted:
Updated:
By Associated Press
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) - North Dakota lawmakers have defeated legislation three times in past years that would prohibit bias in housing and employment based on sexual orientation.
Fargo Democratic Rep. Josh Boschee, the state's first openly gay legislator, is once again pushing the measure. He and others told the House Human Services Committee on Wednesday that many lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender people fear they could lose their jobs or residences under current state law.
Opponents have argued that it's unnecessary, and could force businesses and religious organizations to go against their own convictions.
Paul Schick, a Lutheran pastor from Bismarck, was one of several clergy members who spoke in support of the bill. He says failing to pass it sends a message that the Legislature "really doesn't bear goodwill toward the LGBT community."
