Panel approves bill to restrict release of mug shots
Posted:
Updated:
By Associated Press
HELENA, Mont. (AP) - A Montana legislative panel has approved a measure that would bar the public release of mug shots until after a person is convicted of a crime.
The House Judiciary Committee voted 11-8 Wednesday to send the bill to the full House.
The original version of the bill would have backed a Park County judge's ruling that booking photographs are public information and not confidential criminal justice information.
However, House Judiciary Chairman Alan Doane amended the bill to do the opposite. The bill now says booking photos can be released before conviction only if a judge considers it necessary or if the accused consents to the release.
The Montana Newspaper Association and Democrats on the committee objected to the change. Democratic Rep. Nate McConnell of Missoula says it could interfere with First Amendment free press rights.
