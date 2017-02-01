Park County patrol cruiser struck by semi, deputy is 'ok'

Stretches of I-90 were closed and opened again Wednesday after many accidents followed the recent winter storm.

Areas of Montana will continue to see impacts from snow and wind into Wednesday evening and Thursday according to our Weather Authority Dave Cochran.

But, another patrol cruiser was struck while responding to ice and snow related accidents on Tuesday, this after a Montana Highway Patrol car was struck by a semi last week.

Lieutenant Tom Totland, with the Park County Sheriff’s Office, was out of his patrol car on Interstate 90 responding to the report of several people involved in accidents. We are told, that is when a semi crashed into his patrol truck and then left the scene.

The lieutenant was thankfully uninjured.

This is the second time a patrol car has been hit while on the road this winter.

On January 23 A sergeant with the MHP says Trooper Jordon Gulick was out of his patrol vehicle investigating a crash at the 64 mile marker on I-90 Wednesday, Jan. 18.

A semi driver saw the crash and tried to pass, but his trailer swung out and crashed into Trooper Gulick's patrol car. The trooper was uninjured.

Chief Dann Babcox with the Park County Rural Fire District wrote in a Facebook post this morning that road conditions are not any better today.

“Everyone needs to make a decision today before using the Interstate or the highways,” said Chief Babcox.

“The conditions have not gotten better one bit surface wise. Snow packed with solid ice under the snow pack. Most of the people that crashed yesterday said they have driven in these conditions for years but still crashed. It is 11 degrees at the top of the hill and it is snowing lightly. No wind yet but that could change. Please be proactive today and if you absolutely have to go out be ready for a rodeo on the interstate.”

The Park County Sheriff’s office says the roads are still very icy and say if you must drive, please drive carefully.