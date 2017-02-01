Snow, ice make clear walkways a priority for disabled communities

Above-average snowfall across western Montana continues to impact Montana roadways, but as slick sidewalks and mounting berms form, snowy and icy conditions cause added concerns for Montana's non-driving communities as well.

In Missoula, the city is responsible for plowing roadways, and property owners are responsible for keeping sidewalks clear, but the responsibility falls on community members to keep walkways safe for members of the disabled population.

89-year-old Bob Kinney said he’s found plenty of routes around Missoula during the cold winter months, no matter how much snow comes down, but says there are definitely added difficulties many people don’t consider.

"If it's slushy, you can run on these,” Kinney said, referencing his electric wheelchair, “but it’s just like an automobile: the colder it gets, the slicker it is."

At the Missoula Manor Homes, where Kinney is temporarily staying, Kinney said plenty of people with wheelchairs, scooters, and walkers face some added issues trying to navigate the winter weather.

"For the balance on the machine, you've got to have what I call the training wheels, but if you get two inches off the ground, your power wheels are sliding,” said Kinney, whose been disabled since he was 49 years old.

Missoula's city PIO Ginny Merriam said ramps between sidewalks and roads don't fall under any specific responsibility, and are not listed as a primary responsibility through any city law or ordinance, meaning the responsibility falls on everyone to look out for members of the community who cannot manage the snow themselves.

"Around the time of the first snowfall, maybe even that very day, I send out a news release talking to people about how important it is for people to keep their sidewalks shoveled," said Merriam. "It's especially important for our neighbors who use wheelchairs or walkers or are mobility impaired in some way, and if we all pitch in to help each other get around, it just works out a lot better."

But throughout his 80 years living in Missoula, Kinney said he has nothing to complain about, since he sees everyone around his city making a legitimate effort to get roadways and walkways cleared.

“The 80 years that I've lived here, and the time that I've been disabled, I've seen a lot of improvements and a lot of stuff that could be done better, but they've done something."