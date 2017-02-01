Immigration ban is affecting international students at Montana universities

Research given to us from Montana State University shows international students pump hundreds of thousands of dollars into the local economy.

As we've been reporting, President Donald Trump took executive action to temporarily ban incoming refugees and immigrants from coming into the United States.

With 12 University of Montana students and 21 Montana State University students being affected by this ban now professors and students are taking this time to talk about what happens next.

MSU International Program officials say this conversation hardest part.

“You encourage them to continue to focus on their studies remind them that there are very much welcome here at the University it's a difficult conversation,” said David Di Maria.

David Di Maria, is the Associate Provost for International Programs at Montana State University, says right now there is a lot of fear.

"The toughest thing is the individual conversations with the students who are directly affected,” said Di Maria. “They chose United States of all other nations to come here they chose Montana State University and they ask why."

He says, he talks to students about those fears.

“There's a lot of fear and confusion currently the students who are from the designated seven countries,” said Di Maria. “ They have concerns about whether they need to travel home to see their families or travel home for emergencies. They worry whether they would be able to re-enter the United States to continue their studies.”

Di Maria says it’s not just students who are concerned.

"It's been very busy we've received many phone calls emails and not just from the students who are directly impacted but from others who have concerns about themselves or about individuals who are there friends,” said Di Maria.

He says international applicants are also worrying.

“We’re receiving inquiries about from some of our applicants. The future international Applicants on whether they should still consider studying here in the United States. That certainly is not something that we want applicants to be thinking about. We want them to be thinking about the program at school in the community,” said Di Maria.

According to NAFSA, the international program is profitable for Bozeman.

“In Bozeman international students make significant contributions to their housing areas,” said Di Maria. “ The NAFSA report shows that over $22 million is the contribution the international students give to Bozeman."

Di maria's has a message to all students at MSU.

“We're all Bobcats,” said Di Maria. “It doesn't matter where you come from. What matters is you're a part of this campus community and you're contributing thought power and your ideas to the classroom. That's what matters most. We hope to have our students and our faculty intertwined with the university with Bozeman and Montana.”