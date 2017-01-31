Coconut oil used to 'unstick' Butte puppy from wheel

Monday afternoon, it was a tight situation for Butte puppy, Blaze as you can see in the photo attached, managed to get himself stuck in a wheel rim.

Blaze’s owner, Joel Patton, said he had a couple of tires lying around his house, but never thought his dog Blaze would get stuck in one.

Patton said then he tried to use coconut oil to get Blaze out.

However, he had no luck and took Blaze to St. Francis Veterinary Hospital.

"I was kind of panicking at that time because I was worried about his throat swelling shut or something. And I said I have a dog emergency out here, you know, so she came out."

Patton added the vets called the Butte-Silver Bow Fire Department because they needed their assistance with taking the tire off.

“We initially thought maybe we would have to sedate the dog. Then cut around the wheel to get it around from his neck because what had happened was that his neck was getting swollen and so it was a real tight fit,” said Fire Chief Jeff Miller.

But then, Patton said that the firefighters decided to try the coconut oil one more time.

"I don't think they thought they would be able to cut it really. You know, they might have to put him under anesthesia anyways. So they thought to try to pull him out on more time,” said Patton.

Fire fighters managed to push Blaze's ears through and the tire slide off.

Once Blaze was free, vets made sure Blaze was okay which he was, according to Patton.

Patton said Blaze suffered no serious injuries and that Blaze is back to his normal self.

Photos courtesy Butte Fire Department