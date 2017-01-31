SWX: Griz and Cats signing day list - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

SWX: Griz and Cats signing day list

This page will update with any info on Cats and Griz signing. 

GRIZ

Signed Transfers (4)
QB- Caleb Hill 6'4" 215 (Blinn JC) Brenham, TX 
DE- Chris Favoroso 6'4" 255 (Arizona Western JC) (3-star)
DE - Dylan Gilroy 6'5" 245 (Diablo Valley JC) 
DT- David Shaw 6'5" 310 (Maryland) (3-Star) (1/10/17)

Verbals (17)
**= Reported Full Offer
*= Reported Partial Offer

ATH- Nate Dick 5'10" 185 (Billings Senior) Billings, MT (12/13/16 Twitter)
*ATH- Mitch Roberts 6'1" 185 (Missoula Sentinel) Missoula, MT (8/31/16 Twitter)
ATH- Bryson Deming 6'4" 192 (Billings West HS) Billings, MT (7/2/16- Twitter)
ATH- McKenzie Holt 6'4" 230 (Thompson Falls HS) Thompson Falls, MT (8/8/16- Twitter)
**RB- James Brown 5'10" 180 (Stafford HS) Stafford, TX (3-Star) (1/10/17- Twitter)
QB/S Tanner Wilson 6'2" 190 (Polson HS) Polson, MT (8/2/16- Twitter)
OL- Payton Stoner 6'6" 275(MT Carmel High School) San Diego, CA (2 Star) (12/11/16- Twitter)
**OL- Skyler Martin 6'5" 250 (Skyview HS) Vancouver, WA (2-stars) (10/15/16- Missoulian)
*WR/H- Matthew Rensvold 6'4" 210 (Polson HS) Polson, MT (7/1/16- Twitter)

DE- RJ Nelson 6' 3" 220 (Hillsboro HS) Hillsboro, OR (2-star) (9/4/16- Twitter)
*LB- Marcus Welnel 6'1" 210 (Helena Capital) Helena, MT (2-Star) (12/15/16- Twitter)
LB- Michael Matthews 6'2" 205 (Camas HS), Camas, WA (2-star) (11/10/16- Twitter)
LB- Carder Key 6'2" 220 (Broken Arrow HS) Broken Arrow, OK (2-Star) (10/11/16- Twitter)
LB- Trevor Hoerner 6'4" 210 (Columbia Falls HS) Columbia Falls, MT
LB/TE- Braydon Deming 6'4" 205 (Billings West HS) Billings, MT (7/2/16- Twitter)
*S/LB- Michael McGinnis 6'3" 185 (Sidney HS) Sidney, MT (6/27/16- Twitter)
S- Isiahia Banks 6'1" 200 (Mullen HS) Denver, CO (3-Star) (1/10/17- Twitter)

CATS

Transfers:

Jake Roper (Boise State) - RB - 5'11", 190 - Meridian, Idaho (four years to play four)
Darren Gardenhire (University of Washington) - DB - 6'0", 185 - Long Beach, California (whether its in 2017 or 2018, he has one year left to play)
Stephen Omorogbe (Air Force Prep) - DE - 6'4", 255 - Woodstock, Georgia (four years to play four)
Edward Vander (Saddleback JUCO) - RB - 6'1", 215 - Paramount, California (four years to play three)

High School:

Tucker Rovig (Mountain View) - QB - 6'5", 210 - Meridan, ID
Callahan O'Reilly (Bozeman) - QB/OLB - 6'3", 205 - Bozeman, MT
Tadan Gilman (Kalispell Glacier) - RB/OLB - 6'1", 205 - Kalispell, MT
Lance McCutcheon (Bozeman) - WR - 6'3", 190 - Bozeman, MT
Sean Hatten (Garces Memorial) - OT - 6'5", 275 - Bakersfield, CA
Connor Wood (Rocky Mountain) - OL - 6'5", 315 - Meridian, ID
Zach Redd (Rocky Mountain) - C - 6'0", 270 - Meridian, ID
Brody McKnight (Eastside Catholic) - OG - 6'3", 300 - Sammamish, WA
Jaxen Hashley (Kalispell Glacier) - OT/DL - 6'6", 260 - Kalispell, MT
Travis Yates (Lutheran) - DT - 6'3", 270 - Orange, CA
Chad Kanow (Great Oak) - OLB - 6'4", 215 - Temecula, CA
Peyton Hanser (Billings Central Catholic) - WR/OLB - 6'4", 205 - Billings, MT
Jalen Cole (Mater Dei) - CB - 5'10", 172 - Santa Ana, CA
Tyrel Thomas (St. John Bosco) - CB - 5'9", 180 - Bellflower, CA
Keaton Anderson (Billings Senior) - FS - 6'1", 170 - Billings, MT
Troy Andersen (Beaverhead County) - WR/OLB/SS - 6'3", 210 - Dillon, MT

