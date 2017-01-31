Bills to loosen gun restrictions clear Montana House - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Bills to loosen gun restrictions clear Montana House

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press

HELENA, Mont. (AP) - Two bills that would expand gun rights have cleared the Montana House and will now be taken up by the Senate.
    
A measure from Kalispell Republican Rep. Randy Brodehl that would eliminate enforcement of a federal law barring guns from U.S. Post Office property passed Tuesday on a 60-39 vote.
    
Also approved on a 60-39 vote was a concealed weapons measure from Helena Republican Rep. Bill Harris. That bill would allow people to carry a concealed weapon without a permit as long as they are eligible to possess a handgun under state or federal law.
    
A similar measure was vetoed by Democratic Gov. Steve Bullock in 2015.
    
Law enforcement organizations, teachers' union representatives and gun safety advocates have opposed the bills.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

