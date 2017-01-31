Bills to loosen gun restrictions clear Montana House

HELENA, Mont. (AP) - Two bills that would expand gun rights have cleared the Montana House and will now be taken up by the Senate.



A measure from Kalispell Republican Rep. Randy Brodehl that would eliminate enforcement of a federal law barring guns from U.S. Post Office property passed Tuesday on a 60-39 vote.



Also approved on a 60-39 vote was a concealed weapons measure from Helena Republican Rep. Bill Harris. That bill would allow people to carry a concealed weapon without a permit as long as they are eligible to possess a handgun under state or federal law.



A similar measure was vetoed by Democratic Gov. Steve Bullock in 2015.



Law enforcement organizations, teachers' union representatives and gun safety advocates have opposed the bills.

