Tonight LIVE on SWX: Lady Bruins vs Big Sky Eagles

The Capital Lady Bruins are taking on the Big Sky Eagles tonight, in what's expected to be an uphill battle for Big Sky. 

Heading into tonight's game the Bruins are 7 and 5 while the Eagles sit at 2 and 9. 

Our Shaun Rainey will provide the play-by-play and color analyst will be provided by Rajiem Seabrook

Catch the game on your dot-3 channel at 7:30 pm.

  • Three-peat: Bitterroot Red Sox win third straight state title

    The Bitterroot Red Sox knocked off the Belgrade Bandit for the second time in three days to claim their third straight Montana Class A State Championship.

  • Missoula Mavericks win AA State Legion Baseball Tournament

    The Missoula Mavericks already had their ticket to the Northwest Regional Legion Baseball Tournament punched. Now, they'll enter the tournament as the Montana state champions after beating the Bozeman Bucks 4-3 on Sunday.

  • A Legion Tournament Results

    The A Legion baseball tournament kicked off Thursday in Three Forks and here are your up to date results.

