Tonight LIVE on SWX: Lady Bruins vs Big Sky Eagles

The Capital Lady Bruins are taking on the Big Sky Eagles tonight, in what's expected to be an uphill battle for Big Sky.

Heading into tonight's game the Bruins are 7 and 5 while the Eagles sit at 2 and 9.

Our Shaun Rainey will provide the play-by-play and color analyst will be provided by Rajiem Seabrook

Catch the game on your dot-3 channel at 7:30 pm.