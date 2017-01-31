Join ABC FOX Montana for National Signing Day

MISSOULA- On February 1st 2017 Montana high school athletes all over the state will celebrate the next step in their athletic and academic lives on National Signing Day.

ABC FOX Montana will provide coverage all day long as we watch athletes sign on the dotted line, to attend the college of their dreams.

Starting bright and early our SWX sports team will be traveling around the state to catch up with athletes.

Stick with us on air as well as online and on our social media sites as we bring you LIVE coverage of National Signing Day 2017.

Below is a list of Montana athletes we are watching for National Signing Day

BIGFORK

Football

Matt Farrier: Montana Tech

COLUMBIA FALLS

Volleyball

Kaitlynn Cassaza: Mt Tech

Morgan Stenger: U of Montana Western

Cydney Finberg: U of Great Falls

Football

Trevor Hoerner: U of Montana

Sean Miller: Rocky Mountain College

Zack Baker: U of Montana Western- Dillon

Zac Karlin: Mt Tech

Dakota Bridwell: Rocky Mountain College

Swimming

Colton Babcock: California Baptist college

Cross Country

Sage Wanner: U of Great Falls

GLACIER

Football

Sam Barber: MSU-Northern

Patrick O'Connell - Football and/or baseball

Basketball

Nikki Krueger: Carroll College (and track)

Hayden Schlepp: Dickinson State

Soccer

Mathew Martini: Carroll College

Cross Country / Track

Bailey Smith: Dickinson State

Zoee Boschee: Dickinson State

HAMILTON

Football

Jaylen Taggart: Montana Tech

SENTINEL

Football

Spencer Schock: Montana Tech University (Football)

Ethan Jones: Montana Tech University (Football)

Ryan Findley: Montana Tech University (Football)

Conner Crawford: Northern Montana University (Football)

Mitch Roberts: University of Montana

Cross Country/Track and Field

Molly MacDonald: Montana State University

Maddie Hamilton: University of Montana

Soccer

Brittany Delridge: Eastern Washington University

Sydney Steele: University of North Florida

Volleyball

Chelsea Bone: Dominican University

Golf

Sean Ramsbacher: Montana Tech University

POLSON

football

Matthew Rensvold: University of Montana Grizzlies

Tanner Wilson: University of Montana Grizzlies

Jonah Burke: Montana Tech Orediggers

THOMPSON FALLS

Football

McKenzie Holt: ATH