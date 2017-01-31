In depth: Montana’s battle over women’s healthcare

Planned Parenthood's abortion services have long been a heated debate among Republicans and Democrats. In Montana, our senators have been clearly divided on the issue.

Yesterday, Montana Senator Steve Daines (R) introduced two pro-life measures (also sponsored by Senator Joni Ernst of Iowa.)

The first piece of legislation is titled Protect Funding for Women's Health Care Act, which would redirect funds from Planned Parenthood to other eligible women's health care providers.

The second measure would end the Department of Health and Human Services' rule, which secured funding for the future of Planned Parenthood, as well as other providers.

In Daines' press release announcing the two orders, he called Montanans to "fight for those that are unable to fight for themselves."

Officiated in 2016 and implemented in January 2017, former President Barack Obama signed the executive order which stated federal Title X family planning funds cannot be withheld from services for any reason other than an inability to deliver services.

After ABC FOX Montana poured through multiple documents, the following excerpt from the Department of Health and Human Services rule best explains its purpose:

"By law, services are provided to low-income individuals at no or reduced cost. Services provided through Title X-funded health centers assist in preventing unintended pregnancies and achieving pregnancies that result in positive birth outcomes.

These services include contraceptive services, pregnancy testing and counseling, preconception health services, screening and treatment for sexually transmitted diseases (STD) and HIV testing and referral for treatment, services to aid with achieving pregnancy, basic infertility services, and screening for cervical and breast cancer."

Based on qualifying factors, that would include providers such as Planned Parenthood. Services provided by Planned Parenthood are:

pap tests

breast exams

tests and treatments for sexually transmitted infections

abortions

educational outreach

birth control/pregnancy prevention

According to Planned Parenthood, 60-percent of their patients rely on public health programs like Medicaid and Title X.

In 2014-15 Planned Parenthood received $553.7 million from Government Health Services Grants & Reimbursements.

In theory, this money would be redirected to other healthcare services if Daines’ measures came to pass, but some health professionals and legislators see this as ineffective to protect women’s health.

President and CEO of Planned Parenthood Montana Martha Stahl cites a paper by Professor Sara Rosenbaum from the George Washington University Milken Institute School of Public Health, stating that centers won’t be able to meet the needs of Planned Parenthood patients.

This is chalked up to the influx of patients and the need for specific healthcare provided by Planned Parenthood, the report says.

Two years ago Senator Jon Tester (D) co-sponsored a bill called Women's Health Protection Act of 2015, which fought restrictions on women obtaining safe abortions.

Recently, as the U.S. House of Representatives worked to scrap Obama's executive order, Tester said, "Taking away women's access to basic health care is reckless and irresponsible. I stand with the thousands of Montana women who have accessed life-saving cancer screenings, preventive care, and family planning services---not with Washington politicians who want to stand between women and their doctors."

House Speaker Paul Ryan (R) clarified that the GOP doesn’t want to take choices or healthcare away from women during a Town Hall in 2017,

“We want to make sure all women get the care they need, like preventative screenings and services like you’re talking about [cancer screenings, annual examinations, etc]. We believe this can better be done by putting that money in federal community health centers,” he said.

Going into his familiarity with Wisconsin’s federal health centers he continued, that the US can provide healthcare for women “by putting these dollars in the federal community health services, which provide the same services. For every Planned Parenthood there are 20 community health centers. They are vastly bigger network… They provide all these sort of services without controversy surrounding this issue.”

The issue for the GOP, Ryan says, isn’t women having healthcare, but tax payer money going to an organization that provides abortions.

The Hyde Amendment is just that. S. 142 states its purpose is "to prohibit the expenditure of Federal funds for abortions, and for other purposes."

Outlined in the text, the bill says no federal funds shall be spent for health benefits coverage that includes coverage of abortion, except if the woman's life is in danger or the pregnancy occurred from incest or rape.

Daines differs here, opposing abortion in the cases of incest and rape, only allowing leeway if the woman's life is at risk.

2016 saw the Democrat party calling for a repeal of the Hyde Amendment. Pro-choice advocates have long maintained the concern that outlawing abortion only prevents safe abortions.

This is not the only amendment or bill regarding abortion in the U.S. In fact, between 2010 and 2016, states enacted 338 new abortion restrictions.

As for Republicans: an often shared ideology is that women can still receive healthcare, but there are options outside of abortion such as adoption.

"We will maintain funding for women’s health care and redirect those funds towards community health clinics that provide comprehensive care instead of an organization that traffics human baby parts,” Daines said.

In 2016, a video from The Center for Medical Progress surfaced allegedly showing a senior director of medical services for Planned Parenthood talking about selling fetus parts.

Planned Parenthood released a statement saying that patients sometimes chose to donate tissue, including women who have had an abortion. Planned Parenthood is reimbursed for costs of transporting and preserving. They said that the organization doesn’t profit from this though.

The Center for Medical Progress refuted their claim, citing the video.

Another of Daines’ provocations with funds heading to Planned Parenthood is outlined in this announcement, saying that the executive order takes away "states’ ability to make their own decisions about the best eligible providers for their citizens."

The proposed measures would, Daines believes, protect federal funding for health services for women, without limiting options.

Stahl, again, disagrees.

“Millions of people — nearly half of whom are people of color, and many people who live in rural areas — would lose the care they rely on each year,” Stahl said to us via email. “More than half of Planned Parenthood’s health centers are in rural or medically underserved areas. Without Planned Parenthood many patients would have nowhere else to go for life saving and life empowering care."

In 2014, about 93-percent of Montana counties had no clinics that provided abortions with 53-percent of Montana women living in those counties, according to the Guttmacher Institute.

A concern of limited access is the meat of Obama’s executive order. According to the HHS rule:

Since 2011, 13 states have placed restrictions on or eliminated subawards with specific types of providers based on reasons other than their ability to provide Title X services… Moreover, states that restrict eligibility of subrecipients have caused limitations in the geographic distribution of services and decreased access to services through trusted providers.

Some states, the document asserts, have used tiered approaches to disturbed Title X funds, allocating money by preferences that don’t involve quality of care.

The HHS rule criticizes this approach as excluding providers who focus on reproductive health from receiving funds, even if they provide higher quality services.

Of the 145,303 comments received about 91-percent were in favor of the rule.

On January 23, President Donald Trump signed a memorandum addressing abortions globally, cutting global health assistance to departments or agencies providing abortion:

I further direct the Secretary of State to take all necessary actions, to the extent permitted by law, to ensure that U.S. taxpayer dollars do not fund organizations or programs that support or participate in the management of a program of coercive abortion or involuntary sterilization.