Death of 53 year old woman ruled a homicide

LIBBY -

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department has officially ruled the death of 53 year old Tami Sunell a homicide by manual strangulation. 

On October 18 2016, at 7:30 A.M. law enforcement responded to a call of an unresponsive female in Libby.

Initially the coroner was unable to determine a cause of death and ordered an autopsy to be performed by the Montana State Medical Examiner. 

The Sheriff’s Office is continuing to examine the evidence and interview individuals.

Sheriff Bowe tells ABCFOX that he does not believe that the community is in any immediate danger.  

Lincoln County Sheriff's office urges anyone with information related to the case to contact them at (406) 293-4112.

