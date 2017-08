A rollover crash was reported to Montana Highway Patrol at around 10:41 a.m. Tuesday, at mile post 5 at Evaro Hill on Highway 93.



The roads were temporarily blocked by emergency vehicles but are now cleared.

The driver was a 51 year old female and was the sole person in the vehicle.

MHP reported the driver was trying to pass a semi when she lost control of her vehicle due to weather conditions.



We will continue to update with any additional information.