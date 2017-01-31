High winds and snow impact driving Southern Montana

According to the National Weather Service, snow will continue through the day today across much of Central and Southern Montana.

The Winter storm warning remains in effect until 5 PM Thursday

The large areas affected: Battle Ridge Pass, Bozeman, Bozeman Pass, Targhee Pass, West Yellowstone, Ennis, Norris Hill, Raynolds Pass, and

Twin Bridges.

There is an expected snow accumulations of an additional 7 to 14 inches.

In Bozeman winds are blowing the snow hard north 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

This winter storm may make road poor to difficult travel conditions through Thursday in falling and potentially blowing snow.

While driving through Bozeman our reporter says it’s hard to see vehicles on the other side of the road until the cars get close to 10 to 15 feet away.

Montana Highway Patrol says its best to take it slow and drive with your lights on so other can see you better.