It's the 4th longest period with snow on the ground over 37 days

Snow started falling in Missoula around 3:15 Tuesday morning and is sticking around with the snow already on the ground. By 7 am, the National Weather Service says Missoula Valley saw around 3 inches in the South Hills.

Before Tuesday's snowfall, NWS reports there were 12 inches of snow on the ground. This is the 53rd straight day with over four inches of snow making it the 8th all time longest dating back to 1902. This is the 37th consecutive day with eight or more inches, the 4th all time high also since 1902.

NWS says Missoula's received around 41.5 inches of snow total so far this season, not including Tuesday's snowfall. Luke Robinson with the NWS says this is not anywhere near record breaking as far as total seasonal snowfall goes. The winter of 1996-1997 still holds that record with 111 inches.

Robinson says we've already surpassed the average snowfall for the entire year, the average being 37.9 inches. He says that's very impressive.

The snowfall did make for icy roads and hazardous driving conditions. Law enforcement reported several slide-offs and crashes around the city. Missoula Police Department is advising people to be careful on morning commutes and slow down.