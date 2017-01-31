Zinke is one step closer to confirmation

The Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources voted to approve Rep. Ryan Zinke Tuesday. This makes the republican from Montana one step closer to being the nation's Secretary of the Interior.

The following statement was posted on the committee's website Tuesday morning:

The Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources today held a business meeting to approve President Trump’s nominees to be Secretary of the Interior, Rep. Ryan Zinke (R-Mont.), and Secretary of Energy, former Texas Gov. Rick Perry.

Rep. Zinke was reported favorably by a vote of 16 – 6, and Gov. Perry was reported favorably by a vote of 16 - 7. Chairman Murkowski supported both nominations, which now head to the Senate floor for confirmation.

“I look forward to partnering with Congressman Zinke and Gov. Perry, who will lead departments that contribute significantly to our nation’s economic prosperity and national security,” Murkowski said. “I am eager to work with Congressman Zinke to restore balance and trust to the management of our public lands, and with Gov. Perry to address high energy costs in rural Alaska, among other challenges. Given the bipartisan support that both nominees received today, I am hopeful that their nominations will be taken up and confirmed quickly by the full Senate.”

During today’s business meeting, the committee also approved the membership of its four subcommittees, which are as follows:

ENERGY

Cory Gardner, Chairman

James E. Risch

Jeff Flake

Steve Daines

Jeff Sessions

Lamar Alexander

John Hoeven

Bill Cassidy

Rob Portman

Joe Manchin III, Ranking

Ron Wyden

Bernard Sanders

Al Franken

Martin Heinrich

Angus King

Tammy Duckworth

Catherine Cortez Masto

PUBLIC LANDS, FORESTS, AND MINING

Mike Lee, Chairman

John Barrasso

James E. Risch

Jeff Flake

Steve Daines

Cory Gardner

Jeff Sessions

Lamar Alexander

John Hoeven

Bill Cassidy

Ron Wyden, Ranking

Debbie Stabenow

Al Franken

Joe Manchin III

Martin Heinrich

Mazie Hirono

Catherine Cortez Masto

NATIONAL PARKS

Steve Daines, Chairman

John Barrasso

Mike Lee

Cory Gardner

Lamar Alexander

John Hoeven

Rob Portman

Mazie Hirono, Ranking

Bernard Sanders

Debbie Stabenow

Martin Heinrich

Angus King

Tammy Duckworth

WATER AND POWER

Jeff Flake, Chairman

John Barrasso

James E. Risch

Mike Lee

Jeff Sessions

Bill Cassidy

Rob Portman

Angus King, Ranking

Ron Wyden

Bernard Sanders

Al Franken

Joe Manchin III

Tammy Duckworth

Chairman Lisa Murkowski and Ranking Member Maria Cantwell are ex officio members of all subcommittees.