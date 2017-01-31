Zinke is one step closer to confirmation - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Zinke is one step closer to confirmation

WASHINGTON, D.C. -

The Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources voted to approve Rep. Ryan Zinke Tuesday. This makes the republican from Montana one step closer to being the nation's Secretary of the Interior.

The following statement was posted on the committee's website Tuesday morning:

The Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources today held a business meeting to approve President Trump’s nominees to be Secretary of the Interior, Rep. Ryan Zinke (R-Mont.), and Secretary of Energy, former Texas Gov. Rick Perry.

Rep. Zinke was reported favorably by a vote of 16 – 6, and Gov. Perry was reported favorably by a vote of 16 - 7. Chairman Murkowski supported both nominations, which now head to the Senate floor for confirmation.

“I look forward to partnering with Congressman Zinke and Gov. Perry, who will lead departments that contribute significantly to our nation’s economic prosperity and national security,” Murkowski said. “I am eager to work with Congressman Zinke to restore balance and trust to the management of our public lands, and with Gov. Perry to address high energy costs in rural Alaska, among other challenges. Given the bipartisan support that both nominees received today, I am hopeful that their nominations will be taken up and confirmed quickly by the full Senate.”

During today’s business meeting, the committee also approved the membership of its four subcommittees, which are as follows:

ENERGY
Cory Gardner, Chairman

James E. Risch

Jeff Flake

Steve Daines

Jeff Sessions

Lamar Alexander

John Hoeven

Bill Cassidy

Rob Portman

Joe Manchin III, Ranking
Ron Wyden
Bernard Sanders
Al Franken
Martin Heinrich
Angus King
Tammy Duckworth
Catherine Cortez Masto

PUBLIC LANDS, FORESTS, AND MINING
Mike Lee, Chairman

John Barrasso
James E. Risch
Jeff Flake
Steve Daines
Cory Gardner
Jeff Sessions
Lamar Alexander
John Hoeven
Bill Cassidy

Ron Wyden, Ranking
Debbie Stabenow
Al Franken
Joe Manchin III
Martin Heinrich
Mazie Hirono
Catherine Cortez Masto

NATIONAL PARKS
Steve Daines, Chairman

John Barrasso
Mike Lee
Cory Gardner
Lamar Alexander
John Hoeven
Rob Portman

Mazie Hirono, Ranking
Bernard Sanders
Debbie Stabenow
Martin Heinrich
Angus King
Tammy Duckworth

WATER AND POWER
Jeff Flake, Chairman

John Barrasso
James E. Risch
Mike Lee
Jeff Sessions
Bill Cassidy
Rob Portman

Angus King, Ranking
Ron Wyden
Bernard Sanders
Al Franken
Joe Manchin III
Tammy Duckworth

Chairman Lisa Murkowski and Ranking Member Maria Cantwell are ex officio members of all subcommittees.

