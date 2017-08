Winter is back and the snow should continue for most of the day and into tonight. Some parts of Montana could pick up 5-9” of new snow. Snow could be heavy at times in town and over the mountain passes. Here are Tuesday’s forecast highs and overnight lows …

Bozeman: 31°/6° Butte: 26°/-3° Kalispell: 28°/6° Missoula: 30°/6°